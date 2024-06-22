Gov. Alex Otti of Abia announced that his administration has completed the reconstruction of 90 roads that were in various stages of disrepair when he took office.

Otti made this statement during his interaction with newsmen for the month of June at the Government House in Umuahia on Friday night.

The governor said the roads were rebuilt under the Zero Pothole Policy of the Ministry of Works of his administration.

According to him, the State Government inherited many abandoned roads, including “the long forgotten and very difficult Ohanku Road.”

“All the 90 roads were done by our Ministry of Works by direct labour, and some of them fit into our Zero Pothole Policy. “We have reconstructed and rebuilt and inaugurated 16 roads. “We have also worked on another 16 roads at the moment and the total length of the 16 roads is about 165 kilometers running through the different senatorial districts of the state,” Otti said.

Plans to reach Every Local Government in the State

Speaking further, Otti said his government plans to connect every local government in the state within the next 12 months with good road construction.

The governor emphasized his passion for road development, stating that he firmly believes access to good roads is crucial for a thriving economy.

“We are very strategic about roads because we believe very strongly that access is key to a thriving economy. “We have a plan to touch every road in every Local Government in the next 12 months. “At the moment, we are compiling a list of the strategic roads that we will take on as we go into our second year,” he said.

What you should know

The South East region of Nigeria, like other regions in the country, long still struggles with poor road infrastructure, making transportation difficult for residents and affecting the local economy.

Roads filled with potholes and general disrepair have been common, causing frustration and delays for commuters and businesses alike. This has made it challenging to move goods and services efficiently, hurting economic growth and quality of life.

Meanwhile, since taking office, Governor Otti of Abia has focused on rebuilding and repairing the deteriorating roads in his State.

Under the Zero Pothole Policy, the government intends to connect all the roads in the local government area together within the next twelve months, including the Ohanku Road which has been abandoned by previous administrations for decades.

In October last year, the governor launched the reconstruction project for a 6.7-kilometer Port Harcourt Road in Aba, connecting the state to the federal roads in the region.