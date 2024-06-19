Hollywood action comedy “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,“ starring Will Smith, has grossed N167 million at the Nigerian box office in its first 11 days.

The film, which premiered on June 7, 2024, is currently the top Hollywood movie in Nigeria, according to data from Film One Entertainment.

Starring and produced by Will Smith, alongside Martin Lawrence, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” made N68.94 million in its opening weekend (June 7-9, 2024), making it the most-watched movie in Nigerian cinemas during that period. Six days later, it surpassed the N100 million mark, grossing over N104 million.

Directed by Adil & Bilall and written by Chris Bremner and Will Beall, the film is the fourth instalment in the popular buddy cop series. It continues the adventures of Miami detectives Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence).

The cast includes returning actors Joe Pantoliano, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Jacob Scipio, John Salley, and DJ Khaled. Newcomer Tasha Smith joins as Theresa Burnett, replacing Theresa Randle.

Meanwhile, Nigerian films like “Ajosepo” and “Funmilayo Ransom Kuti” are also performing well in cinemas, each grossing over N100 million.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” centres on detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett as they strive to clear the name of their late Captain Conrad Howard, who is falsely accused of conspiracy. The film’s mix of action and comedy, along with the dynamic chemistry between lead actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, has once again captivated audiences.

Premiering at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on May 22, 2024, the movie was released in the United States on June 7, 2024. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” has proven to be commercially successful, grossing over $120 million worldwide against a production budget of $100 million.

The film’s ability to blend high-octane action with humor, while leveraging the star power of its leads, has contributed significantly to its box office success.

The narrative not only provides the thrills expected from an action movie but also delivers comedic moments that resonate well with fans of the franchise.

Other Hollywood titles are also making waves. Disney’s “Inside Out 2,” which premiered in the US on June 10, has amassed $295 million in global box office revenue.

In Nigerian cinemas, the film grossed N9.5 million over the weekend, making it the top animated film.

Commenting on the global box office outlook for “Inside Out 2,” the Nigerian box office noted that it could potentially become the biggest opening since “Wakanda Forever” in 2022, or even surpass “Barbie.”

This success is seen as a significant boost for the box office.

The animation is already in the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2024 at the global box office, exceeding industry projections.