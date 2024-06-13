The Hollywood action comedy film “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” has made a significant impact in Nigerian cinemas, amassing N68.94 million in its first three days of release. Starring renowned actors Will Smith, who also serves as one of the producers, and Martin Lawrence, the film premiered in Nigerian cinemas on June 7, 2024.

According to a report by the Cinema Association of Nigeria, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” swiftly ascended to the top of the box office charts, becoming the most-watched movie in Nigerian cinemas between June 7 and June 9, 2024.

This performance saw the film displace other titles.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” the fourth instalment in the popular buddy cop film series, continues the adventures of Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.

Directed by Adil & Bilall and penned by Chris Bremner and Will Beall, the film also features a cast of returning actors including Joe Pantoliano, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Jacob Scipio, John Salley, and DJ Khaled. Newcomer Tasha Smith joins the cast as Theresa Burnett, replacing Theresa Randle from the previous films.

Another title on the movie gross list was the Nollywood biopic, Funmilayo Ransom Kuti which has recorded about N131.4 million after 4 weeks in theatre. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga which has made N105.9 million after 3 weeks in cinemas,

Meanwhile, the Nollywood crime thriller “Criminal” has secured the fourth position, boasting a total gross of N32.3 million. The film garnered N8.9 million this past week, reflecting its steady performance since release.

The comedy-drama “Ajosepo” has also shown remarkable resilience, consistently ranking within the top 10 at the box office. Initially released from April 10 to April 14, “Ajosepo” accumulated N50.4 million in its first five days. Currently, it holds the eighth spot with a weekly gross of N2.4 million, bringing its total earnings to an impressive N251.4 million.

“Deafening Silence,” which premiered on June 7, 2024, has made a modest entrance, grossing N1.2 million to date.

The Yoruba epic “Blacksmith: Alagbede” rounds out the list of Nollywood releases, with a total gross of N62 million. It is currently ranked tenth, adding n974,675 to its total in the past week.

What to know

The narrative follows Lowrey and Burnett as they strive to clear the name of their late Captain, Conrad Howard, who is falsely accused of conspiracy.

The film’s mix of action and comedy, coupled with the chemistry of its lead actors, has proven to be a winning formula once again.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” premiered at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on May 22, 2024, and was subsequently released in the United States on June 7, 2024.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film has demonstrated strong commercial viability, grossing over $120 million worldwide against a production budget of $100 million.