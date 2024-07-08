Hollywood stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s latest film, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” has taken Nigerian cinemas by storm, grossing an impressive N334 million.

This feat makes it the most-watched movie in Nigeria for the past week, maintaining a three-week streak at the top of the box office after four weeks in cinemas.

According to data from the Nigerian box office, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” premiered on June 7, 2024, and has been the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in Nigeria, as reported by Film One Entertainment. In its first 11 days, the Hollywood action comedy grossed N167 million.

The movie’s opening weekend (June 7-9, 2024) saw it earn N68.94 million, securing its position as the most-watched film in Nigerian cinemas during that period. By the end of its first week, it had surpassed the N100 million mark, reaching over N104 million in six days.

Directed by Adil & Bilall and written by Chris Bremner and Will Beall, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” is the fourth instalment in the popular buddy cop series. The film continues the adventures of Miami detectives Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence).

The cast includes returning actors Joe Pantoliano, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Jacob Scipio, John Salley, and DJ Khaled. Newcomer Tasha Smith joins as Theresa Burnett, replacing Theresa Randle.

The film’s plot centres on detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett as they strive to clear the name of their late Captain Conrad Howard, who is falsely accused of conspiracy.

The film’s mix of action and comedy, along with the dynamic chemistry between Smith and Lawrence, has once again captivated audiences.

What you should know

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” premiered at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on May 22, 2024, before its United States release on June 7, 2024.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film has proven to be commercially successful, grossing over $120 million worldwide against a production budget of $100 million.

The movie’s success can be attributed to its ability to blend high-octane action with humour, leveraging the star power of its leads. The narrative not only provides the thrills expected from an action movie but also delivers comedic moments that resonate well with fans of the franchise.

Meanwhile, other films in the top most-watched list include the horror story “A Quiet Place: Day One,” which earned about N40.5 million, a strong start for its opening weekend.

Nollywood’s indigenous film “Lakatabu” was edged out again, grossing N29.4 million last weekend and dropping by just 39%. It has now reached a total of N105.1 million.

The animation “Despicable Me 4” also made its debut with earnings of N12 million. These figures reflect a competitive box office landscape, highlighting a diverse range of genres appealing to different audience segments.