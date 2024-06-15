Germany’s rates for issuing multiple-entry visas have consistently remained high, as the latest statistics reveal that 90.4% of visas issued by German consulates in 2023 were multiple-entry.

Also, the rejected ones were only 14.3% of the visa applications received globally, which falls below the Schengen average rejection rate of 16%.

Moreover, Germany leads as the country with the highest proportion of multiple-entry visas issued and boasts a relatively low rejection rate.

This rejection rate marks an improvement from 2022, when Germany had a higher rejection rate of 16.2%, compared to the overall Schengen rejection rate of 17.9% at that time.

For travellers seeking a short-term visa that allows multiple entries into the Schengen Area countries, applying for a German Schengen visa offers the best likelihood of approval.

Despite being the second most sought-after destination in the Schengen Area, Germany’s statistics show only a slight decline from 2022, when 90.6% of short-term visas issued were for multiple entries.

To illustrate further, last year, Germany received 1,459,560 visa applications and approved 1,233,561 of them, with 1,115,424 being multiple-entry visas.

Other Schengen countries with high issuance rates of multiple-entry visas

Aside from Germany, several other Schengen Area countries have issued multiple-entry visas at rates higher than the EU average, according to 2023 data.

While significantly trailing Germany, Austria ranks second with 75.7% of its visas issued being for multiple entries.

In the same year, Austrian consulates abroad received 229,613 Schengen visa applications, approving 194,273, of which 147,021 were multiple-entry. In 2022, Austria maintained a similar approval rate at 74.9% out of 125,275 visas granted, although it was ranked fourth at the time.

Italy was the third country with the highest proportion of multiple-entry visas (MEVs) in 2023, granting them to 70.2% of applicants (680,794 out of 970,073).

Following Italy, the list continues with:

Switzerland – 69.1% out of 506,499 applications approved

Greece – 66.1% out of 521,825 applications approved

Croatia – 62% of 29,785 visas granted

Conversely, Slovenia and Estonia, which had high MEV issuance rates in 2022, ranking second at 81.6% and third at 81.3% respectively, saw a significant drop in 2023. Slovenia’s rate decreased to 59.7%, and Estonia’s to 60%.

Countries with the lowest chances of getting a multiple-entry Schengen visa

In 2023, Schengen Area Member States issued a reduced number of multiple-entry visas compared to 2022.

The data reveal that the average MEV issuance rate among the Schengen states was 58.1% of all visas granted in 2022, whereas last year saw a lower rate of 54.2% of visas issued for multiple entries.

In 2023, the countries where travellers had the lowest likelihood of obtaining a multiple-entry visa were:

Finland – 21.3%

Norway – 22.6%

Sweden – 25.7%

Spain – 27.2%