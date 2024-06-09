First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Sergey Lukashevich says his country has signed a five-year action plan with his Nigerian counterpart aimed at boosting the agriculture sector for both countries.

He disclosed this via his X page on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

According to data from the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, Belarus was not among Nigeria’s top ten trading partners for the 2023 financial year.

This implies that the Belarusian side is working to establish itself in the Nigerian market.

According to the Belarus Embassy in Nigeria, in 2021, the export of Belarusian goods to Nigeria made $5.6 million, adding the main export positions were oil products, potash fertilizers, printing works and polycarboxylic acids.

Glad to Cooperate with Nigeria

Lukashevich stated he was glad to sign a fresh deal with the Nigerian side.

Though the details of the action plan were not revealed, he assured that the action plan would be beneficial for both countries.

“Glad to welcome Minister @SenatorAKyari from @NGfmafs in Belarus. We signed a good document to expand our cooperation in the agricultural sector. We continue to promote the relationship between Belarus and Nigeria for the benefit of our peoples,” he tweeted.

What the Nigerian government is saying

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari stated he was delighted to announce a significant milestone in the relationship between Nigeria and Belarus through the five-year-action plan.

He looked forward to the positive impacts the partnership will bring while committing to remain steadfast in Nigeria’s commitment to achieving the shared goals.

He tweeted,

“Together, we have signed the Action Plan on Strengthening Partnership in Agriculture and Food Security for 2024-2029. “This pivotal agreement underscores our mutual commitment to advancing cooperation in the agricultural sector. “This partnership is set to foster significant growth and development in agriculture, enhancing food security for both our nations. “By working together, we are not only fortifying the ties between Belarus and Nigeria but also ensuring the well-being and prosperity of our citizens. Our dedication to this collaboration reflects our shared vision for a future of sustainable agricultural development and mutual benefit.”

More insights

The development is part of President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s plans to strengthen Diaspora relations with key countries.

President Bola Tinubu had in 2023, allayed the concerns of the business community, assuring them that crucial plans are underway to improve foreign exchange liquidity.

The President had said his administration would honour every legitimate contract with respect to the nation’s foreign exchange obligations.