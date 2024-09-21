President Bola Tinubu has graciously donated assorted food items to flood victims in Maiduguri, Borno State, including 100 trailers of milled rice, among other items.

This is revealed in a statement by the Minister of Agriculture, Senator Abubakar Kyari, on Saturday.

Kyari said the president also donated 50 trailers of maize, 30 trailers of sorghum as well as 20 trailers of millet to the state government to help ameliorate the sufferings of the victims of the flood.

“Following the visit of our President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to Borno State to commiserate with the people and government after the recent flood disaster, he has given me his approval and directive to deliver 6,000 tonnes of assorted food items to the Borno State Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, CON, @ProfZulum on behalf of the Federal Government. These include: 100 trailers of milled rice, 50 trailers of maize, 30 trailers of sorghum ,20 trailers of millet,” Kyari said.

In addition, the Minister said the President also ordered the distribution of 2,000 water pumps to assist communities still affected by flooding.

Accordingly, he mentioned that a committee will be formed under the National Agricultural Development Fund to evaluate and provide recommendations for improving agricultural activities in the state.

According to Kyari, this initiative aims to ensure that individuals whose livelihoods rely on farming receive the necessary support to rebuild their futures.

“In addition, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security @NGfmafs has also made available 2,000 water pumps to assist communities still affected by flooding.

“Furthermore, a committee will be constituted under the National Agricultural Development Fund to assess and provide recommendations for enhancing agricultural activities in the state, ensuring that those whose livelihoods depend on farming receive support in rebuilding their futures,” the Minister added.

The recent flood in Maiduguri is the worst since 1994, with residents in Borno on high alert as rising waters have submerged numerous homes. The flooding is primarily attributed to the overflow of the Alau Dam, which has been at full capacity for the past week.

In response to the disaster, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has proposed a relief package of N3 billion for states affected by the floods.

Additionally, the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has pledged over $6.5 million to support humanitarian efforts related to flood relief in Nigeria. USAID announced that the funds will be directed towards local partners, including the International Organization for Migration (IOM), to address the widespread flooding affecting multiple regions across the country.

Prominent Nigerians, including business magnate Aliko Dangote and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have also made significant donations to support the people of Borno State during this crisis.