Nigerians are increasingly getting involved in the Web 3 space by participating in various airdrop campaigns launched by budding crypto projects looking to create awareness and grow their user base.

The success of the Notcoin airdrop campaign which earned lots of Nigerians money has opened the door for more airdrop campaigns like Tapswap, Hamster Kombat, and now a new crypto airdrop known as Blum.

The common factor with all these Web3 projects is that they are all hosted on the Telegram platform making it easy to access Nigerians who are interested in participating.

In the past, we have discussed Tapswap and Hamster Kombat and now we are going to talk about the latest Telegram-based Crypto project known as Blum and how you can make money from it.

What is Blum?

The official website of the crypto project describes Blum as a decentralized exchange that provides trading options for tokens from both centralized and decentralized platforms, along with streamlined derivatives trading.

Blum claims to solve the issues common with centralized and decentralized exchanges and provides its users the opportunity to purchase any coin from any network.

Blum supports futures trading and states that it does not hold user funds but rather makes provisions for users to connect their wallets.

Blum is currently organizing an airdrop campaign that allows participants to earn free Blum tokens by engaging the project on Telegram.

How to mine Blum token on Telegram

The Blum crypto project has a mini app on Telegram which is powered by a Bot and serves as the first point of interaction for interested players.

To mine Blum tokens on Telegram, you need to visit BlumCryptoBot and sign up for a Blum account.

Then You can start accumulating points by clicking on the ‘farm’ button. Players are expected to check in every 8 hours to claim their points.

To gain more points users are encouraged to invite their friends to the game through referral links. They are also expected to complete social or daily tasks to earn more points.

Once a user has accumulated enough Blum points they can redeem them for Blum tokens and then withdraw them to their cryptocurrency wallet.

Step-by-step guide on mining Blum tokens

Step 1: Join Blum on Telegram

Click this to launch Blum on telegram and begin your exciting journey.

Step 2: Play the Blum game

Once inside the mini-app, you’ll be greeted with a simple yet addictive game. Play the game to accumulate Blum Points

Step 3: Complete social tasks

Boost your Blum Points by completing a variety of social tasks. These tasks are designed to be easy and engaging, ensuring you have a great time while increasing your Blum points. Share content, invite friends, and become an active member of the Blum community.

Step 4: Click on the FARM Daily

Like Tapswap users are expected to click continuously on the FARM button. Make sure to click on the FARM button daily within the Telegram mini-app. Each click earns you more Blum points making this a simple and rewarding routine.

Step 5: Redeem your Blum points for coins

When you have accumulated enough Blum points redeem them on the mini app interface for Blum coins and withdraw to your wallet.

What to know