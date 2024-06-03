Tapswap, the popular play-to-earn cryptocurrency project hosted on Telegram has announced plans to reward players with three million TapSwap shares and a $600 Binance voucher.

Tapswap made the announcement via a tweet stressing that the special mission would be time sensitive urging its millions of players to stay tuned and not miss out.

“Dear TapSwappers,

Next week, we are launching a special mission with the biggest reward ever: 3 million Shares and the possibility to get a $600 Binance voucher! This mission will be time-limited, so stay tuned and don’t miss out.” Tapswap tweeted.

The announcement from the Tapswap team emphasizes two crucial aspects: a substantial reward and a limited timeframe.

Tapswap shares are the in-game currency of Tapswap and they are used for various purposes within the Tapswap ecosystem.

The limited time frame attached to the special mission creates a sense of urgency and increased excitement resulting in a boost in active participation by members of the Tapswap community.

As of the time of writing this report, the Tapswap team has yet to disclose specific details of the special mission to its millions of players sparking speculation and anticipation in the Tapswap community.

Launch day postponed

Meanwhile, Tapswap has postponed its launch date to July 1st, 2024, citing issues with unjustly earned taps. This has disappointed millions of Nigerians who were hoping to cash out from the project.

“We have an important update for you: the pool launch is being postponed until July 1st! The main reason for this delay is that we’ve uncovered many bots. That earned an unrealistic amount of Shares. To maintain justice in token distribution. We’re taking measures to stop and ban these bots.

“Our top priority is ensuring fair allocation of TAPS and rewarding those who’ve earned them honestly. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to keep the integrity of our community.” The Tapswap Team stated.

What you should know

The Tapswap project has gained massive adoption amongst Nigerians after the very successful Notcoin airdrop campaign which saw many Nigerians earning money.

An Airdrop campaign is a marketing gimmick initiated by crypto project owners where participants can earn tokens by completing tasks or engaging with the project.

Tapswap currently has over 30 million players worldwide and has grown to become one of the most engaged players to earn projects in the crypto space. The project is hosted on Telegram, and it is powered by a bot that automatically onboard new users to the game.

Nairametrics earlier reported on the basics of Tapswap and how to earn money from it.