Catizen, a Crypto game project that exists as a mini app on Telegram has been listed as the 59th project on Binance Launchpool.

Catizen a cat themed crypto game where players can earn $Cati tokens by playing the game and completing tasks has joined Hamster Kombat in crypto game projects invited to the Binance Launchpool this month.

Binance announced the listing of the Catizen project via its X handle giving details on when the project will go live in the Launchpool.

“Fellow Binancians, Binance is excited to announce the 59th project on Binance Launchpool — Catizen (CATI), a cat-themed gaming bot built on the Telegram mini-app platform. The webpage is estimated to be available in 24 hours, before the Launchpool starts.

Users will be able to lock their BNB and FDUSD to receive CATI airdrops over four days, with farming starting from 2024–09–16 00:00 (UTC).

Listing

Binance will then list CATI at 2024–09–20 10:00 (UTC) and open trading with CATI/USDT, CATI/BNB, CATI/FDUSD, and CATI/TRY trading pairs. The seed tag will be applied to CATI.” Binance Tweeted

The listing of Catizen on Binance launchpool is expected to go live on September 16 and would provide users the opportunity to Earn CATI tokens by staking their Binance coin (BNB) tokens and the stablecoin First Digital USD (FUSD).

The launchpool CATI farming is lasting for four days with participants earning CATI tokens at the end of the four-day farming period.

Binance listing of Catizen in its launchpool is not the first engagement the exchange is having with the crypto project. In July, Binance venture capital arm Binance Labs invested in the Catizen project.

Besides the listing of the Catizen project on Binance launchpool. Binance is expected to list the token for spot trading on its platform after the launchpool farming process.

CATI spot trading on Binance is scheduled to start on September 20 and its trading pairs include CATI/USDT, CATI/BNB, CATI/FDUSD, and CATI/TRY.

Binance growing support for Telegram projects

Telegram crypto projects are the current rave of the moment in the industry and no bigger proof of that is Binance listing and endorsing five of Telegram based crypto projects.

This month alone Binance has listed and endorsed Hamster Kombat, arguably the biggest crypto airdrop project in the industry and now Catizen, a cat themed crypto project hosted on telegram and powered by the Ton Blockchain.

Asides the above two, other Telegram based crypto projects like Notcoin, Dogs and Toncoin have been listed on the Binance launchpool and endorsed by Binance adding to the success of the Telegram crypto ecosystem.

What to Know

Telegram based crypto projects took a slight hit after the arrest of the founder Pavel Durov in France but that haven’t stopped the impressive surge of the Ton Blockchain and its various mini app projects.

Toncoin is the native cryptocurrency of the Ton Blockchain and it dropped slightly after the arrest of Pavel Durov