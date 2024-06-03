Leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company, Lafarge Africa Plc, distributed essential food items, including rice and vegetable oil, to over 350 elderly residents in its host communities within Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State on Tuesday.

This initiative is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, named the Lafarge Africa Elderly Care Programme.

The beneficiaries, drawn from 14 host communities around the cement plant in Ewekoro, received the aid aimed at enhancing their quality of life. Speaking about the initiative, Lafarge Africa’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting retirees and vulnerable elderly individuals.

Represented by the Head of Sustainability and Corporate Brand, Titilope Oguntuga, the CEO stated: “The Lafarge Elderly Care Programme demonstrates our unwavering dedication to improving the well-being and dignity of the aged members in our host communities. Our core focus areas include food provision, medical support, and economic empowerment.”

He added: “In Nigeria, elderly individuals face numerous challenges, including changes in family dynamics, increased medical needs, economic pressures, and reduced functional independence. Our program is a promise to provide the necessary care and support for those aged 50 and above, ensuring they lead fulfilling lives.”

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiu Hamzart, also addressed the event, urging members of the host communities to maintain peaceful relations with Lafarge Africa to foster ongoing development.

“No meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of violence. Had there been crisis in Ewekoro community, this kind of programme will not take place”, he noted, assuring the company’s continued government support.

In his remarks, the Onipapa of Papalanto, Oba Abdulrasaq Olayiwola, acknowledged the support of Lafarge Africa in making lives more meaningful to residents of the host communities and called for community cooperation to ensure continued development. He advised beneficiaries not to sell the received palliatives.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Dotun Oderinde, a member of the Community Relations Committee of Lafarge Africa, commended the company for its gesture and called on others to emulate them. He assured Lafarge Africa of the continued support of members of the host communities, saying the company has laid a solid foundation for a mutually beneficial relationship.

This initiative underscores Lafarge Africa’s dedication to corporate responsibility and community support. It also showcases the company’s empathy and role as a pillar of strength in Ewekoro.

About Lafarge Africa Plc

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading Nigerian building solutions company is a member of Holcim Limited, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group, Lafarge Africa is actively participating in the urbanization and economic growth of Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa.

Lafarge Africa has the widest footprint in Nigeria with cement operations in the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North East (Ashaka, in Gombe State), South East (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State) with Ready-Mix operations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. Lafarge Africa has a current installed cement production capacity of 10.5Mtpa.

Lafarge Africa leverages its innovative expertise to provide value-added products and services solutions in the building and construction industry in Nigeria. Additional information is available on the website at www.lafarge.com.ng

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world.

With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world’s most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge.

Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

More information is available on www.holcim.com