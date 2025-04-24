Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company and manufacturer of a range of cement brands, has recorded sales revenue of N248.35 billion for the first quarter of the 2025 financial year.

The sales revenue represents an increase of 80% from N137.77billion that was recorded in the corresponding period in 2024.

The audited report revealed that the operating profit for the company in the first quarter of the financial year also grew from N30.24billion in the corresponding period in 2024 to N71.66 billion, representing an impressive 137% rise.

The Profit After Tax (PAT) for the company also witnessed a significant increase of 837% relative to the profit recorded in corresponding period in 2024 as it rose from N5.19 billion to N48.64 billion.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, the strong performance recorded by the company in the first quarter is as a result of the introduction of new innovative products and operational excellence.

“We achieved solid financial results in Q1, a strong performance driven by our innovative product offerings and strategic operational Initiatives. This is further evidence of our strong market positioning, operational efficiency, cost management, and dedication to value creation,” he said.

Alade-Akinyemi explained that the launch of Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) demonstrates the company’s innovation drive and greener planet ambition. He also disclosed that the forthcoming launch of the Elephant ECOPlanet product is aimed at significantly reducing its carbon footprint in the industry.

“Lafarge Africa continues to drive the usage of Calcined Clay, a low carbon raw material, in its cement manufacturing process, to further drive reduction of our CO2 emission and carbon footprint,” he added.

He assured that the company would remain resilient by leveraging innovation and green growth, in line with its sustainability ambitions, while also delivering continuous value to our stakeholders.

While expressing profound appreciation to customers, and stakeholders, for their continued support despite the macroeconomic headwinds being experienced in the industry, he noted that the company remains committed to strengthening its leadership position by offering environmentally friendly building solutions while driving long-term profitability.

He affirmed that the company will continue to maximize volume opportunities across our markets and actively manage our costs while remain committed to our sustainability ambitions and strategy of ‘Accelerating Green Growth’ through innovative building solutions and delivery of stakeholder value.