Get ready to mark your calendars because Xiaomi’s highly anticipated Mid-Year Sale is back, bringing incredible promotions and exclusive deals from May 27 to June 30, 2024!

This year’s sale promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with a chance to win exciting prizes and grab top-notch Xiaomi products at amazing discounts.

Win Exciting Prizes with Every Purchase

During the Mid-Year Sale, every purchase of a Xiaomi product such as the Redmi Note 13 series, Redmi A3, or Redmi 13C, gives you a chance to win fantastic prizes! Lucky winners can walk away with ₦600,000 cash, a Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop, a Xiaomi Air Purifier, or a Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan. That’s not all – enjoy an instant Xiaomi branded gift with your purchase directly at the store!

Top Choices: Redmi Note 13 Series, Redmi A3, Redmi 13C

Looking for the best Xiaomi products to elevate your tech game? Look no further than our top choices for the Mid-Year Sale:

Redmi Note 13 Series:

Featuring an ultra-clear 200MP camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for stunning photos and videos.

Enjoy a vibrant 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED curved display, providing a smooth and immersive visual experience.

Stay powered up with 120W HyperCharge technology and a robust 5000mAh battery.

Built tough with IP68 dust and water resistance, ensuring durability and reliability.

Redmi A3:

Stand out with a centred large circle camera deco and a stylish glass and leather-textured back design.

Immerse yourself in a smooth 6.71” 90Hz display that brings content to life with vivid colors.

Capture every moment beautifully with an AI dual camera system.

Stay connected all day long with a massive 5000mAh battery for extended usage.

Redmi 13C:

Explore photography like never before with a powerful 50MP triple camera setup.

Immerse yourself in a 6.74” immersive display, perfect for gaming and multimedia.

Experience smooth performance with MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and up to 16GB RAM (expandable up to 8GB).

Where to Buy

Head to authorized Xiaomi retailers including FINET, RAYA, 3CHUB, SLOT, POINTEK, FINE BROTHER, and CALLUS MILLER to discover and purchase these incredible Xiaomi products. For the convenience of online shopping, explore our exclusive offers on Jumia at https://www.jumia.com.ng/mlp-xiaomi-store/ and enjoy hassle-free shopping from the comfort of your home.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to upgrade your tech arsenal with Xiaomi’s best-in-class products and stand a chance to win amazing prizes! Mark your calendars and join us for the Xiaomi Mid-Year Sale 2024 – where innovation meets affordability.

Disclaimer: Terms and conditions apply. Promotion period and prizes are subject to change. Visit authorized retailers or Xiaomi’s official social media for more details.