Television series, Bridgerton Season 3 by African American producer, Shonda Rhimes which premiered on Thursday, May 16 has secured the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s 10 most-watched shows.

This latest installment has captivated audiences in Nigeria and 77 other countries, including Egypt, and Kenya showing “Bridgerton” as a global sensation. Notably, all three seasons of this Regency-era drama have featured in this week’s Top 10 most-watched list, Forbes first reported.

The first four episodes of “Bridgerton” season three debuted on May 16, generating 45.1 million views and totaling approximately 165.2 million hours of view time, according to Netflix.

In addition to its dominance with the latest season, earlier seasons of “Bridgerton” also maintained strong viewership. Season one held the No. 4 spot with 4.5 million views, and season two ranked at No. 8 with 3.3 million views. This consistent popularity underscores the series’ broad appeal and the loyalty of its fanbase.

Beyond “Bridgerton,” Netflix’s Top 10 list featured other notable entries. The No. 2 show was “Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal: Season 1,” which garnered 9.5 million views. Following closely was “Baby Reindeer,” a limited series with 7.4 million views in its sixth week in the Top 10. These figures highlight the competitive nature of streaming content and “Bridgerton’s” significant achievement in leading the rankings.

What to know

Part two of the eight-episode season three of “Bridgerton” is set to debut on June 13. The anticipation for this upcoming release is high, given the strong performance of the initial episodes. Fans eagerly await the continuation of the series’ intricate plotlines and romantic escapades, which have become a hallmark of the show.

“Bridgerton” season three, part one was the most-watched show in 78 countries, showcasing its widespread appeal and global dominance on Netflix.

Since its debut, “Bridgerton” has become a cultural juggernaut, praised for its inclusive casting, sumptuous visuals, and engaging narratives. The series has not only entertained millions but also sparked discussions about representation and diversity in period dramas. Shonda Rhimes, known for her groundbreaking work in television, has once again demonstrated her prowess in creating content that captures the zeitgeist and appeals to a wide demographic.

Season two of “Bridgerton,” which debuted in March 2022, had an opening weekend of approximately 22.7 million views. Although Netflix’s data reporting methods have evolved, the show’s performance has consistently been impressive. The lack of weekly viewing data for season one does not diminish its impact, as its popularity was evident from the beginning.