Studying in the United Kingdom (UK) is a major goal for international students because UK universities are recognized for their exceptional, world-class educational standards.

However, the most common obstacle faced is the combined costs of tuition and living expenses, which can be extremely expensive given the high exchange rate.

The good thing is that achieving your academic aspirations in the UK doesn’t necessarily mean draining your financial resources as there are some that are more affordable than most.

This article will guide you through some of the cheaper and more affordable universities to fulfil your educational dreams in the UK.

For some of these universities, you can pay your school fees by instalment.

Below, Nairametrics highlights seven of the UK’s most affordable universities for international students that provide outstanding academic experiences.

It is worth checking each website for further details on funding and scholarships:

Queen Margaret University

Located in Musselburgh, Scotland, Queen Margaret University was established in 1875 and offers tuition fees between £8000 to £16,500. It is ranked highly for its health sciences programmes.

University of Bedfordshire

The University of Bedfordshire, established in 1882 and located in Bedford, offers tuition fees of £15,500 to £18,300. It is celebrated for its high student satisfaction rates and diverse course offerings.

Leeds Beckett University

Established in 1992 and located in Leeds, Leeds Beckett University offers tuition fees of about £14,750 per year. With a QS Ranking of #1001-1200, it excels in Electronics Engineering, Business Economics, and Civil Engineering. The university boasts an international student population of 5.2% and an impressive 96% employment rate.

Teesside University

Teesside University, based in Middlesbrough and founded in 1930, presents programmes at tuition fees of around £15,000 for some graduate degrees. It enjoys high rankings in student satisfaction and was named University of the Year for Social Inclusion by the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022.

University of Cumbria

With roots tracing back to 1822 but formally established in 2007, the University of Cumbria is located in Lancaster and offers programs costing £16,290 in tuition fees It ranks highly in national surveys for the quality of its education.

Staffordshire University

Located in Staffordshire, Staffordshire University charges £16,750

to £19,000 for tuition. Known for its focus on employability, it partners with global companies to enhance career opportunities for graduates.

Coventry University

Founded in 1992, Coventry University is situated in Coventry and has tuition fees ranging from £16,800 to £20,050.

It is renowned for its modern educational practices and holds a QS Ranking of #571.

University of Chester

The University of Chester, operational since 1839 and based in Chester, has tuition fees set between £13,450 and £20,000. It ranks in the top universities in the North West and offers a range of programmes, including Law and Business Management.