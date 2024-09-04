Lecturers in British Universities harbour troubling issues concerning the English language proficiency of international students at British universities.

According to Economic Times, two anonymous professors from Russell Group institutions, have exposed a pattern of students struggling with English yet still managing to obtain their degrees.

A Noticeable Lag Language in Proficiency Issues

As reported through an assessment published by the Higher Education Policy Institute, the knowledge shows that many international students at UK universities do not meet essential English language criteria necessary for their degrees.

“We don’t know how so many students with inadequate English language skills are managing to get admitted,” Reports state. “We also don’t know how these students are managing to pass their degrees despite often failing their initial assessments.”

Impact on Master’s Programs and Academic Standards

As mentioned, the issue is associated with in master’s programs, raising concerns about the future reputation of UK higher education.

Investigations reveal that Indian students represent the largest international cohort in the UK, with 81% pursuing master’s degrees; and in the year ending June 2024, 110,006 study visas were issued to Indian nationals followed by students from China, Nigeria, Pakistan, and the US.

“Master’s-level teaching used to be rich, challenging, and enjoyable,” the academics noted, but now, “a Master’s seminar typically involves a cohort where three-quarters are from elsewhere, and only a few have the English skills necessary for meaningful discussions.”

Challenges in Classroom Dynamics

According to reports, the lack of language proficiency is affecting classroom interactions.

It is said that many students use translation apps, which forces professors to adjust the content and pace of their lessons.

Professors note that open questions to the whole class are often met with silence.

Furthermore, reports disclose that concerning a one-to-one seminar, smooth transition has become particularly difficult, with students sometimes unable to understand basic questions.

“We have regularly encountered students who are unable to understand simple questions like ‘What have you read on this topic?’” TravelBiz reports.

Broader Implications and Institutional Responses

Professors of the institution also noted the increasing number of student complaints and expressed concern over the impact on staff morale, noting that the quality of education is suffering.

‘They attribute these issues to underfunding, a market-driven higher education system, and the use of recruitment agents.’

“We both now advise our best students to go overseas,” they wrote.

The Next Anticipated Step

Universities UK responded by reinforcing in a clear regard, that in regards to Economic Times, international students must meet minimum English language standards for study visas, and that universities employ various mechanisms to maintain academic quality.

To this end, a Russell Group

The appointed spokesperson also noted that, “Students engage with their studies in diverse ways, influenced by their preferred learning methods, previous educational environments, and other cultural factors.”

So, while the increase in international students has enriched UK universities, addressing these language proficiency issues is crucial for preserving academic standards and the quality of education.