The Federal Government has approved an increase in salaries across various salary structures in a move aimed at boosting the welfare of civil servants.

The increase, ranging between 25% and 35%, will apply to personnel on the six remaining Consolidated Salary Structures.

These salary structures include the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS), Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAISS), Consolidated Police Salary Structure (CONPOSS), Consolidated Para-military Salary Structure (CONPASS), Consolidated Intelligence Community Salary Structure (CONICCS), and Consolidated Armed Forces Salary Structure (CONAFSS).

The approval comes on the heels of prior increments granted to workers in the Tertiary Education and Health Sectors.

Notably, employees in universities benefited from increases under the Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS) and Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure (CONTISS).

Similarly, staff in Polytechnics and Colleges of Education saw improvements through the Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Academic Staff Salary Structure (CONPCASS) and Consolidated Tertiary Educational Institutions Salary Structure (CONTEDISS).

The health sector also experienced enhancements with the implementation of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and Consolidated Health Sector Salary Structure (CONHESS).

Emmanuel Njoku, the Head of Press at the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission (NSIWC), affirmed the commencement of these increases, effective from 1st January 2024.

Furthermore, the Federal Government has extended its benevolence to pensioners by approving a hike in pensions by percentages ranging from 20% to 28%.

This adjustment applies to pensioners under the Defined Benefits Scheme within the aforementioned six consolidated salary structures, also taking effect from 1st January 2024.

With these initiatives, the government aims to alleviate financial burdens and enhance the standard of living for civil servants and pensioners nationwide.