The Lagos State Government has announced a 40% discount on planning permit payments for civil servants in the state.

Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, made this announcement during a press briefing at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, as published on the state’s official website.

According to Dr Olumide, the 40% rebate on planning permit payments aims to encourage property owners in Lagos to comply with all official regulations and ensure their properties meet the required standards.

Additionally, he introduced the Amnesty Initiative, allowing owners and developers of existing buildings to obtain planning permits without penalty fees from May 2 to July 30, 2024. A further 5% discount applies to payments completed within 10 working days of billing.

“Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu-led administration is not leaving any stone unturned in bequeathing a Lagos Smart City that is premised on a sustainable functional Physical Environment, achievable only by wholesale compliance with regulatory requirements. “The administration which is people-oriented and compassionate in formulating policies that favour inclusiveness, ease of compliance and citizens’ participation has given the 40% rebate in planning permit for civil servants to get more and more of them to experience the process and become wilful advocates of the good works of the government in the sector and also the Amnesty Window of three months that we just opened last week to allow planning permit applications from owners of existing developments without payment of the statutory penalty is a good case in point. “For emphasis, the window opens from May 2nd to July 30th, 2024, when the waiver on penalty payments on existing developments shall subsist,” Olumide said.

More insight

The Commissioner explained that these incentives are designed to provide relief and mitigate the impact of the current economic challenges facing the built environment.

He also noted that applicants must submit all relevant documents for assessment through the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) Head Office and District Offices in the 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas.

Dr. Oluyinka Olumide emphasized that non-compliance with the state’s physical planning laws would attract strict government action, underscoring that the administration prioritizes the safety of every individual in Lagos.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the Office of Physical Planning achieved a 74% approval rate in the granting of planning permits in 2023.

What you should know

Over the years, the Lagos State Government has authorized the demolition of several buildings, primarily due to a lack of requisite approval from the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, as well as encroachment on drainage canals and road project rights of way.

In November 2023, for instance, several buildings in the Lekki and Ikota areas were demolished for lacking proper approvals. Similar cases are prevalent across the state.

While demolishing unapproved structures may evoke public sentiment, developers must collaborate with the state’s physical planning authorities to ensure their projects comply with existing regulations. Such alignment not only ensures adherence to best practices but also upholds high standards.

The reluctance of some developers in Lagos to obtain necessary approvals from the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development may be attributed to the high costs and bureaucratic hurdles involved in securing planning permits.

In a recent conversation with Nairametrics, a real estate consultant from a Lagos-based firm specializing in apartment development acknowledged that the cost and bureaucratic process of obtaining building permits pose a significant challenge for developers in the state. According to him, these challenges not only affect project timelines but also increase development costs.