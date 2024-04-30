Tech giant, Google, has announced the opening of applications for the 8th cohort of its Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program.

According to a statement from the company, this cohort will have a strong focus on startups leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to address critical challenges and unlock new opportunities across the continent.

Google in the statement noted that startups are the lifeblood of innovation, driving economic growth, creating jobs, and solving some of society’s most pressing challenges.

“In Africa, digital transformation is accelerating rapidly, and startups play a vital role in shaping the continent’s future. from fintech and agritech to healthcare and education,” it added.

What is at stake

Google disclosed that startups selected for the program will undergo accelerator class from June to September 2024. The startups will benefit an equity-free $350,000 allocation in Google Cloud Credits.

Other benefits for startups, according to Google, include personalized guidance from Google AI experts, seasoned entrepreneurs, and industry leaders; in-depth training on AI/ML development, product strategy, and scaling; connections to potential investors, partners, and customers; and a supportive network of fellow founders facing similar challenges and opportunities.

Commenting on the program, Head of Startups Ecosystem, Africa at Google, Folarin Aiyegbusi, said:

“We’re excited to support the next generation of African AI pioneers through the Google for Startups Accelerator, providing them with the resources and mentorship they need to build successful, impactful businesses. Africa’s tech ecosystem is a hotbed of innovation, and AI has the potential to be a transformative force across various sectors.”

More insights

The Google for Startups Accelerator Africa is a three-month, equity-free virtual program that provides African startups with mentorship, technical resources, and access to a global network of experts and investors. Since its inception in 2018, the program Google said it has supported 106 startups from 17 African countries, that have collectively raised over $263 million and created more than 2,800 direct jobs.

In the 2023 edition three Nigerian startups were among the 11 selected across Africa. These included Famasi Africa, a startup that is building the OS for pharmacies in emerging markets; Izifin, a Nigerian company providing an end-to-end credit infrastructure via API for small businesses; and Vzy, which is revolutionizing website building with AI-driven tools that craft sites in mere minutes.

For 2024, Google said applications are open from April 29 to May 20, 2024, and can be submitted here.