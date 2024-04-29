The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), in response to mounting environmental degradation and persistent violations, carried out a comprehensive enforcement operation on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in the Victoria Island area of Lagos State.

According to LASEPA in a tweet on X, despite repeated warnings and abatement notices issued in the past, numerous establishments in the Victoria Island area continued to flout LASEPA’s directives, prompting the agency to take decisive action. “ The affected establishments are ZaZa, Pavilion, Hot Box, Vertigo Club, Sidewalk, and Ram and Beer. ”

The directive for this enforcement action stemmed from the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, who expressed deep concern over the deteriorating environmental conditions in certain parts of the state.

Dr. Tunde Ajayi, the General Manager of LASEPA, stressed the critical importance of businesses adhering to environmental regulations. He reiterated his agency’s unwavering commitment to fostering a sustainable environment for residents of Lagos. Dr. Ajayi affirmed LASEPA’s dedication to enforcing environmental laws to ensure the well-being of the populace and the preservation of the state’s natural resources.

The enforcement operation shows the government’s determination to address environmental challenges and promote responsible business practices in Lagos State. LASEPA’s proactive measures aim to instil a culture of environmental consciousness among businesses and individuals, fostering a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable environment for all Lagos residents.

What you should know

Nairametrics previously reported recently, that Lagos State had ordered the closedown of Oniru Market in Eti Osa due to environmental regulation violations. This move is part of the government’s efforts to enforce strict policies against environmental violations and address unhygienic practices by closing several markets across the state in recent months.

Also, the renowned Quilox Restaurant Bar Night Club, situated on Victoria Island was shut down due to safety and environmental violations.

LASEPA revealed that both agencies had previously cautioned social establishments to ensure that their operations do not compromise the safety and well-being of other citizens. They reiterated their commitment to sanctioning any such violations.

Alongside this closure, the agencies issued warnings to Sol Beach, The Good Beach, and Landmark Beach regarding environmental violations and safety protocols.