The Lagos State Government has sealed Carizma Hotel and Luxury Suites located on 10/12 Ishola Lemomu Street, New Oko-Oba, Abule Egba, over noise pollution complaints.

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) sealed the hotel on December 27, 2023, after the hotel had failed to comply with stipulated guidelines outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding signed during earlier meetings with the agency.

Nairametrics gathered the information that Carizma Hotel has been sealed from a statement by LASEPA that can be seen on the official X handle of the agency.

According to the statement, the management of the hotel had agreed to an undertaken it signed with LASEPA in November to cease noisy activities by 10 pm and adhere to approved noise levels, among other terms, but had failed to comply.

Backstory

In November, the residential neighbourhood where Carizma Hotel is located made a complaint against the hotel to LASEPA over the noise pollution it generated.

LASEPA then paid a visit to the hotel and discovered that Carizma Hotel and Luxury Suites operated in a residential area, of which it had four external speakers, five micro speakers, three television sets and a set of jazz.

The agency, on November 8, issued the management of the hotel a list of stipulated guidelines to curb noise pollution, including reducing the external speakers to two and stopping all noisy activities at the open bar by 10 pm.

The management of the hotel signed the MoU with LASEPA but failed to comply with the terms, leading the agency to issue another official warning on November 22, 2023.

The hotel, however, failed to comply with the terms even after the second warning by LASEPA.

Here are the stipulated guidelines LASEPA instructed the hotel to adhere to:

To reduce external speakers to two and reduce the volume of the internal speakers to conform with permissible noise limits to the listening pleasure of its customers and not the neighbourhood.

To stop all activities that may result in noise pollution at the open bar by 10 pm to allow neighbouring residents adequate rest at night.

To adhere to the noise level of 55dB during the day and 45dB at night in line with the permissible limits for residential areas.

To maintain a good neighbourhood with members of the community.