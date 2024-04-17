The legal team of the businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, asked the Federal High Court in Lagos State, on Wednesday, to decline jurisdiction on the Naira abuse charges instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This was after the court had granted him N10 million bail.

Cubana had told Justice Kehinde Ogundare that his pending application challenging the jurisdiction of the court needed to be determined.

The application sought the court to hold that it could not preside over the EFCC case.

The court subsequently adjourned till May 2nd to hear the application challenging its jurisdiction.

EFCC charges

The EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, in the suit marked FHC/L/ 246/2024, had accused the Instagram personality of tampering with 500 naira notes at a social event, contrary to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act.

The three-count charge read:

“That you, Okechukwu Pascal on 13th Feb. 2024, at Eko Hotel, within the jurisdiction of the court, while dancing during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007”.

“That you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in 2020, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007”.

“That you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in January 2024, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007”.

What transpired in court

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges while seeking bail.

The court granted him bail with some conditions which included two sureties in the civil service from grade level 16 and who must own landed property.

He was also directed to submit his international passport while his legal team were warned to always produce him in court.

More Insight

The development comes after the EFCC secured the conviction of a cross dresser, Okuneye Idris (Bobrisky).

The anti-graft agency had warned that on the issue of the Naira abuse and dollarization of the economy, the EFCC will continue to lead the enforcement of all extant laws relating to them, while appreciating the avalanche of public awakening, support and involvement that have greeted its prosecution of offenders.

The statement read further: “To this end, the Commission will always investigate and prosecute anyone involved in the abuse of the Naira. Old videos being exhumed and flying around for the attention of the Commission are noted as the Commission is sensitive to the fact that its Special Task Force against Naira Abuse and Dollarization of the economy commenced operations on February 7, However, going forward, new videos of such infractions will be investigated and prosecuted.

It said the commission was investigating several celebrities involved in Naira abuse, adding that many of them have made useful statements to the commission and many more have been invited by investigators working on the matter.