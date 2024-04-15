The Federal Government has announced plans to take firm action against private jet owners who illegally use their planes for commercial purposes, including grounding the jets and revoking their licenses.

Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, revealed these plans during a programme entitled, “News Track”, on Channels Television on Sunday.

Keyamo highlighted a growing issue where individuals obtain Permits for Non-Commercial Flights (PNCF) for their private jets, but then operate these aircraft for commercial flights, sometimes up to six to eight times a day.

The Minister emphasized that the President has issued direct orders to rigorously enforce regulations against such violations, ensuring that no one, including his own friends or those of the President, is exempt from compliance.

“The President has given us marching orders.

“We are not going to allow this happen.

“People who are even my friends, or friends of the President, we are going to come hard on all of them, and perhaps ground all their planes and withdraw their licenses,” Keyamo said.

The Aviation Minister also pointed out that in addition to the economic sabotage committed by private jet owners operating commercial flights, many employ personnel who lack the necessary training and certifications to fly the aircraft.

He said there is complicity within the aviation system, with some officials responsible for compliance checks simply accepting monthly fees from these defaulting owners and ignoring the infractions. He emphasized his commitment to addressing this issue stringently as well.

What you should know

In March 2024, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) issued a strong warning to private jet owners about using their aircraft for unauthorized commercial activities.

The NCAA stated that violators would face severe penalties. It explained that the Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF) granted to private jet owners explicitly prohibits the use of their aircraft for transporting passengers, cargo, or mail for compensation or hire.

The NCAA further emphasized that any private jet owner found conducting commercial operations or charter services would face serious consequences, including the suspension, withdrawal, or revocation of their permit, in accordance with Section 32(4) of the Civil Aviation Act 2022.

To enforce these regulations, the NCAA disclosed that it has stepped up oversight by deploying officials to General Aviation Terminals (GAT) and private sections of airports. These officials are tasked with monitoring the activities of private jet owners to ensure compliance with aviation regulations.