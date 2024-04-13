The Board of Zenith Bank Plc will request shareholder approval during its forthcoming Annual General Meeting to establish a capital raising programne.

This strategic decision reflects the ongoing efforts of banks to strengthen their capital reserves in light of evolving regulatory standards.

Notably, the recent introduction of minimum capital requirements by the Central Bank of Nigeria emphasizes the imperative to enhance the resilience of the country’s financial system, facilitating a more substantial role for lenders in fostering economic growth.

According to the Bank’s notice of Annual General Meeting seen by Nairametrics, this programme would allow the issuance of ordinary or preference shares through various methods such as public offerings, private placements, rights issues, or others.

The Board would have the discretion to determine the specifics of the program, subject to regulatory approvals.

Zenith Bank will also seek approval from its shareholders for an increase in its issued share capital.

The statement reads:

“That the issued Share Capital of the Company be and is hereby increased from N15,698,246,893.50 (Fifteen Billion, Six Hundred and Ninety Eight Million, Two Hundred and Forty Six Thousand, Eight Hundred and Ninety Three Naira, Fifty Kobo Only) divided into 31,396,493,787 (Thirty One Billion, Three Hundred and Ninety Six Million, Four Hundred and Ninety Three Thousand, Seven Hundred and Eighty Seven Naira) Ordinary shares of N0.50 Kobo each to N31,396,493,787 (Thirty One Billion, Three Hundred and Ninety Six Million, Four Hundred and Ninety Three Thousand, Seven Hundred and Eighty Seven Naira) by the creation of 31,396,493,787 (Thirty One Billion, Three Hundred and Ninety Six Million, Four Hundred and Ninety Three Thousand, Seven Hundred and Eighty Seven) ordinary shares of N0.50 Kobo each ranking pari‑passu with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

That the Board of Directors of the Company be and is hereby authorized to establish a capital raising programme in the Nigerian or International capital market of up to the authorised capital of the company, through the Issuance of ordinary shares, or preference shares, whether by way of a public offering, private placement, rights issue or both, or any Other method or combination of methods, in such tranches, series or proportions and at such dates, and conditions as may be determined by the Board subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals”.

Also, the Board will request authorization that in the event of a Rights Issue, any shares not taken up by existing shareholders within the period stipulated under the Rights issue may be offered for sale to Other interested shareholders of the Bank on such terms and conditions as may be determined by the Directors subject to the approvals of the relevant regulatory authorities.

Other special resolution to be sought include:

That Clause 6 of the Company’s Memorandum of Association and Clause 9 of the Company’s Articles of Association be and are hereby amended to reflect the new share capital of N31,396,493,787 (Thirty One Billion, Three Hundred and Ninety Six Million, Four Hundred and Ninety Three Thousand, Seven Hundred and Eighty Seven Naira) by the creation of the addition of up to 31,396,493,787 (Thirty One Billion, Three Hundred and Ninety Six Million, Four Hundred and Ninety Three Thousand, Seven Hundred and Eighty Seven) ordinary shares of N0.50 Kobo each ranking pari‑passu with the existing ordinary shares of the Company bringing the total issued shares of the Company to 62,792,987,574 (Six Two Billion, Seven Hundred and Ninety Two Million, Nine Hundred and Eighty Seven Thousand, Five Hundred and seventy Four) ordinary shares of N0.50 Kobo each.

That at the conclusion of the Capital raising programme, the Directors be and hereby authorised to cancel any outstanding shares not required for the programme.

That the Directors be and are hereby authorised to appoint such professional parties and advisers, work with any company or group and perform all such other acts and do all such other things as may be necessary to give effect to the above resolutions, including without limitation, complying with the directives of any relevant regulatory authority, among others.