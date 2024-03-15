The United Nations Tourism report has revealed that with the lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions, fewer people worldwide are now required to obtain traditional visas.

This coincides with the reopening of destinations to international travel, returning to levels seen before the pandemic.

The report data, collected between January and May 2023 highlights the emergence of new travel facilitation measures, such as “nomadic visas“, which have gained traction amidst the pandemic. It notes a significant shift in visa policies over the years, indicating a move towards greater accessibility in international travel.

According to the report, the percentage of the world’s population needing traditional tourism visas has decreased.

“The trend over time indicates that fewer people worldwide require a traditional visa to travel. While 77% of the world’s population was required to apply for a traditional tourism visa before departure in 2008, this figure has fallen to 47% in 2023.”

Also, the use of electronic visas (eVisas) has increased sixfold from 3% to 18% between 2013 and 2023.

“This evolution over a span of 15 years marks a transformative period in which international travel has become progressively moremore accessible due to the diversification of visa policies, signifying an important move away from strict entry regulations to fostering a more open global travel environment,” the report stated.

Visa policies play a crucial role in shaping international tourism, with significant implications for travelers.

Just fifty years ago, travel was significantly impacted by customs regulations, currency exchange restrictions, and visa requirements.

The establishment of policies and protocols for visas, along with other essential travel documents like passports, is intricately tied to the evolution of tourism.

As international tourism has experienced rapid growth in recent decades, there has been a corresponding evolution in the quality, reliability, and functionality of visas and other travel documents.

What you should know

Regionally, the report highlights significant trends in tourism visa regulations, with Asia and the Pacific demonstrating a notable openness compared to other global regions.

Sub-regions such as Southeast Asia, East Africa, and the Caribbean are particularly welcoming, showing a positive trend in their visa regulations.

South Asia and West Africa have also experienced considerable growth in visa openings since the last report in 2018, according to UN Tourism reports.

On the contrary, Central and Northern Africa, North America, and Northern and Western Europe maintain a more restrictive stance regarding visa regulations.

The popularity of visa waivers is especially prominent in the Caribbean and Central America.

Furthermore, regions like East Africa, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and West Africa often adopt visa-on-arrival policies, streamlining entry procedures for travelers.

In the Middle East, traditional visa applications have notably decreased, dropping from 71% of the global population in 2015 to 57% in 2023.