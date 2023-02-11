By investing in a nation’s economy, you may be eligible to apply for a citizenship by investment programme. These programmes offer a convenient path to obtaining dual citizenship and a secondary passport.

This can be achieved through various methods, including making financial contributions to reputable charities or obtaining citizenship through the purchase of real estate in the desired country.

One of the major benefits of these programs is the privilege to reside, work, and study in the host country, as well as visa-free travel to over 100 nations globally.

Although acquiring citizenship through investment can be costly in many countries, there are some nations where the cost is as low as $150,000 or less. These nations are mainly located in the Caribbean, where English is the official language.

Highlighted below are some examples.

1. St Kitts and Nevis

As earlier reported, you can become a citizen of this Island and have visa-free travel to 165 countries in the world with an investment of $150,00 or a real estate option.

The application includes a spouse, unmarried children under 31 who are substantially dependent on the main applicant, and parents and grandparents aged 65 and older. Also, dependents after the citizenship have been granted to the main applicant can be added.

Saint Kitts and Nevis is a dual-island nation between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea and is known for its beaches, rainforest and mountains. English is the island’s official language, followed by Creole.

2. Grenada

You can apply to become a citizen of Grenada with a minimum investment of USD 150,000, providing visa-free access to 145 countries, including Grenada, China, Russia, Singapore, the UK, and the Schengen Area of Europe. The processing time takes 3–4 months.

The E-2 Investor Visa Treaty between Grenada and the USA makes it the only citizenship-by-investment program in the Caribbean that entitles participants to apply for a non-immigrant visa after residing in Grenada for a continuous period of three years.

Applying for this visa generally includes a spouse, children under 30, unmarried siblings aged 18 and over, parents, and grandparents of the main applicant and spouse. The citizenship is even transferable to new spouses and future generations.

Grenada is a Caribbean island comprising a main island, also smaller surrounding islands. It is the biggest producer of spices such as nutmeg, ginger, cloves and turmeric. English is the official language.

3. Antigua & Barbuda

With a donation of $100,000, you can become a citizen, as earlier, and have visa-free access to 160 countries, the EU Schengen zone and the United Kingdom.

During application, the applicants can include a spouse, dependent children under 31 (as well as their spouse and children), parents and grandparents aged 55 and over, and unmarried siblings of the main applicant and/or their spouse of any age. The applicant can also add dependents after they have been granted citizenship.

Being a citizen of the island entitles citizens to certain privileges in the UK and other member states as a member of the Commonwealth.

Antigua & Barbuda is located where the Atlantic and Caribbean island meet. The island is prosperous due to its tourism industry and off-shore financial services. English is the official language, and Antiguan Creole is also widely spoken.

4. Dominica

A minimum donation of $100,000 or a real estate option to Dominica provides citizenship and visa-free access to 153 countries of the world. The process takes three months to process.

The application includes a spouse, unmarried children under 31 who are substantially dependent on the main applicant, and parents and grandparents aged 65 and older. Also, dependents after the citizenship have been granted to the main applicant can be added.

Citizenship by descent is also available for future generations.

Dominica is a Caribbean island known for its mountains. It is a popular location for scuba diving, hiking and whale watching. English is its official language. The island is also known for African foods, language and customs mixed with European culture.

5. St Lucia

The Island of St Lucia also offers a Citizenship by Investment program starting from $100,000. A visa fee access to 147 countries also comes with the package. It takes 3 to 4 months to process.

The application covers the spouse of the applicant, children under 31, siblings under 18, and parents aged 55 and over. Dependents can be added after they have been granted citizenship.

St. Lucia is an Eastern Caribbean nation known for fishing villages, resorts and volcanic beaches. The official language is English