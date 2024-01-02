The visa policies of 6 countries have undergone changes which took effect from January 1, 2024. Applicants therefore need to keep the updates in mind.

Nairametrics learns that some of the changes range from the discontinuation of certain visa programs to new rules to streamlined processes catering to the needs of digital nomads, indicative of adaptation to immigration policies.

This article will delve into 6 notable visa changes that apply to Nigerians. This will offer insights into international travel and residency.

Netherlands discontinue s ‘Golden Visa’ program

The Netherlands’ Immigration and Naturalization Service (NLS) declared the official termination of its ‘Golden Visa’ program effective January 1, 2024.

This program allowed residence permits for substantial financial investments in the country. It has now been discontinued.

Greece revamps digital nomad visa application process

Greece revamped its Digital Nomad Visa application process, effective January 1, 2024. Notably, in-country applications for the visa will no longer be accepted.

Instead, all applicants must now submit their applications through Greek consular offices in their home country or country of residence.

Canada PR: Caregiver program now accept ing applications

Canada has declared the reopening of two significant caregiver pilot programs. The Home Child Care Provider Pilot and the Home Support Worker Pilot had commenced accepting new applications as of January 1, 2024.

Canada’s wage requirements for temporary foreign workers

Starting from January 1, 2024, Canada enacted updated wage requirements for the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

These revised standards aim to influence the employment framework, fostering compliance with Canadian labour standards for employers, skilled workers, and immigrants.

Kenya’s visa-free entry for all travellers

In a significant policy shift, Kenya announced visa-free entry for all visitors effective January 1, 2024. Instead of navigating traditional visa processes, visitors will now obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) through a dedicated online platform. The ETA eliminates the need for physical forms, appointments, and potential delays.

Kuwait’s family visas for ex-pats

Kuwait unveiled plans to introduce family visas for expatriates in specific fields, providing an avenue for qualified professionals to bring their families into the country.

The “Article 22 visas” will enable certain skilled expatriates, such as doctors and university professors, to bring their families to reside in Kuwait.