Lauren Sánchez, the vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund and the fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has revealed plans for a substantial $60 million investment aimed at improving the taste of lab-grown meat.

The 54-year-old announced the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference, a renowned event dedicated to tackling climate change, during her presentation.

A primary objective of this initiative is to channel funds into the development of lab-grown and plant-based meat alternatives, with the ultimate goal of enhancing their nutritional value, affordability, and taste.

Sánchez emphasized the potential of these innovative protein sources to revolutionize the food industry, making healthier and more sustainable choices accessible to a wider audience.

Speaking about the flavour advancements achieved in alternative meats, Sánchez assured the audience that the latest iterations are virtually indistinguishable from traditional meat products. “Trust me, I’ve had them and you can hardly tell the difference. I like ’em,” she remarked.

Sánchez’s announcement comes against the backdrop of her recent relocation to the exclusive enclave of Indian Creek, where she now resides with Bezos in their opulent waterfront estates.

What we know

The Bezos Centers for Sustainable Protein, as outlined in the Fund’s press release, will focus on advancing scientific research and technological innovation to overcome challenges in alternative protein production.

These efforts aim to drive down costs, enhance product quality, and maximize the nutritional value of alternative protein sources.

According to Andy Jarvis, the director of Future of Food, the centres will be affiliated with universities and will be established gradually over the next five years.

This strategic approach reflects a long-term commitment to fostering collaboration between academia and industry to drive meaningful progress in sustainable protein production.

What you should know

The announcement of the Bezos Earth Fund’s investment in enhancing the quality of alternative proteins coincides with Oscar Mayer’s recent partnership with NotCo, Inc., another venture supported by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Together, they are set to introduce the inaugural plant-based offerings from Oscar Mayer, including NotHotDogs and NotSausages.

While specific locations for the Bezos Centers for Sustainable Protein have not been confirmed, initial indications suggest that Florida may not be a top contender.

This decision is influenced by recent legislative actions in the state, where lawmakers have taken preemptive measures against what they perceive as “fake meat” before it enters the market.

The Florida Legislature recently passed a bill prohibiting the sale of lab-grown meat within the state, reflecting efforts to safeguard the interests of the influential cattle industry.