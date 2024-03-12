Nigerian actor Deyemi Okanlawon’s film, “All Fair in Love,” has achieved an impressive milestone, surpassing N90 million in cinema ticket sales nationwide.

The announcement, made via a tweet by Filmone Entertainment on Monday, highlighted the movie’s distinction as Nollywood’s leading film of 2024.

Having debuted on February 14, 2024, the film initially earned around N7.6 million, with an additional N10.4 million generated during its advanced screening just two days after hitting the cinemas.

The robust box office numbers show the audience’s enthusiasm and the film industry’s ability to deliver compelling narratives that resonate with diverse viewers.

As Nollywood continues to flourish, these successes set a promising tone for the cinematic endeavors that lie ahead in 2024, reinforcing its position as a powerhouse in the global film landscape.

What you should know

The film’s narrative delves into the complexities of relationships, focusing on two Nigerian business partners and friends, portrayed by Deyemi Okanlawon and Timini Egbuson.

Their camaraderie takes an unexpected turn as they find themselves romantically vying for the affections of the same woman, played by Buhle Samuels.

The ensemble cast boasts renowned actors such as Ireti Doyle, Juliet Ibrahim, Adedimeji Lateef, Beauty Tukura, Venita Akpofure, Kunle Bamtefa, Gbubemi Ejeye, Kenzy Udonsenm, Oprah Okereke, and Timilehin Ojeola.

In anticipation of the movie’s release, Deyemi Okanlawon shared insights about the project in a prior interview, expressing his excitement for presenting a special Valentine’s gift to Nigerians. He acknowledged the challenges the nation has faced and emphasized the film’s role in providing a respite, describing “All’s Fair in Love” as the perfect Valentine’s gift—a cinematic experience designed to ease stress and add a touch of softness to life.

The lead actors, Deyemi and Timini, have previously been part of productions that achieved significant success at the box office. Deyemi, in addition to his acting roles, made his directorial debut with “All’s Fair in Love.” Timini was also part of a movie, “A Tribe Called Judah,” associated with actress Funke Akindele, which surpassed the N1 billion mark in cinema earnings.