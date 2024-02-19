Nigerian ace actor, Deyemi Okanlawon’s directorial movie debut, All’s Fair In Love has grossed N10.4 million in its advanced screening 2 days after its release in cinemas.

According to a statement obtained by Nairametrics, the gross revenue makes it “the highest rom-com movie to gross over 10.4M in two days. This achievement underscores the significant potential of the film to captivate a wider audience”.

The romantic comedy “All’s Fair in Love” premiered on Valentine’s Day, garnering an impressive N7.6 million in movie ticket sales, according to recent revelations from the Nigerian Box Office (NGA Box Office) via a tweet on X.

The debut of the film is hailed as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s cinematic landscape, marking a positive trajectory for the Nollywood industry.

What you should know

The film’s plot revolves around the intricacies of relationships between two Nigerian business partners and friends, portrayed by Deyemi Okanlawon and Timini Egbuson, who find themselves entangled in a romantic pursuit of the same woman, played by Buhle Samuels.

The ensemble cast features esteemed actors including Ireti Doyle, Juliet Ibrahim, Adedimeji Lateef, Beauty Tukura, Venita Akpofure, Kunle Bamtefa, Gbubemi Ejeye, Kenzy Udonsenm, Oprah Okereke, and Timilehin Ojeola.

Before the movie release, Deyemi Okanlawon had spoken in an earlier interview about the movie project.

“For the first time, the world got to see what I’ve been working on for so many months, it’s been a labour of love and I’m happy that we are presenting to Nigerians a special Valentine’s gift.

“Nigerians have gone through a lot over the last year and a few days ago, so we need something that will take away the stress, something that will make life a little bit softer, and “All’s fair in love” is just a perfect Valentine’s gift movie,” he said

The movie’s cinema performance points to a good start for the Nollywood cinema industry despite the strain of inflation on moviegoers as well as rising living costs.