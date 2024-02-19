P2Vest, a pioneering force in financial technology, announces the upcoming launch of its groundbreaking insurance aggregator platform, InsuranceParasol.

Launched in February 2024, this product is poised to transform the insurance landscape, offering individuals and businesses an effortless way to procure and manage a diverse range of insurance products directly from their smartphones.

Having secured the Insurance Web Aggregator license from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) last year, P2Vest is trying to reshape the insurance industry.

The InsuranceParasol app serves as the centrepiece of their vision, integrating a wide array of insurance products from renowned providers and providing consumers with a centralized, convenient platform for all their insurance needs.

The InsuranceParasol App empowers users to explore insurance products seamlessly. Whether it’s Motor, Gadgets, Life, Health, or other categories, users can easily compare rates and product details within a user-friendly interface, making informed decisions about their insurance needs.

Austine Abolusoro, CEO of P2Vest, expressed his excitement, saying, “We are thrilled to unveil the InsuranceParasol app, a product that redefines convenience and accessibility in the insurance realm. Its distinct capabilities seamlessly connect users with top-tier insurance providers, enabling the purchase of multiple policies at once—a true industry game-changer.”

In its commitment to improving lives through InsuranceParasol, P2Vest has solidified partnerships by signing SLAs with fifteen prominent insurance companies.

Notably, ten companies are fully integrated and operational within the new mobile app, ensuring users have access to a wide range of options.

With an extensive user base of about 300,000, P2Vest is the ultimate destination for insurance acquisition, premium administration, and streamlined claims processing. All of this is now conveniently accessible through the InsuranceParasol app.

“The launch of the InsuranceParasol app marks a significant milestone for P2Vest, underscoring its commitment to innovation and user-centric financial services,” remarked Samuel Abolusoro, COO of P2Vest. As we anticipate the app’s launch, this marks the dawn of a new era for insurance purchases that cater to the evolving needs of today’s consumers and businesses.

About P2Vest:

Since its inception in 2020, P2Vest has been at the forefront of financial innovation, revolutionizing the way individuals and SMEs access credit.

Through its peer-to-peer finance platform, P2Vest has bridged the gap between lenders and borrowers, providing a lifeline for those seeking financial support.