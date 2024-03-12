The Federal government has disclosed plans to increase the country’s power generation from around 4000 megawatts to 6500 megawatts in the next five to six months.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu disclosed this while meeting with Agency heads and stakeholders in the Nigeria Power industry.

According to him, the current 4000 megawatts of power generation is not acceptable and there is infrastructure in place to increase it significantly.

He stated,

“4000 megawatts is not acceptable and we have plans to increase the megawatts to a minimum of 6000 to 6500 within the next three to six months.”

“What we are looking at is to have an agreement to ramp up to a minimum of 6000 megawatts within the next three to six months.”

“I know that the highest we ever generated was 5,700 megawatts about three years ago, that was specifically in Nov. 2021.”

“And these 5700 megawatts were also distributed. If we could achieve 5,700 at that time, I believe we still have the infrastructure to generate between 6,000 and 6,500,”

Low gas supply

He attributed the low power generation to gas supply issues noting that from the power generation companies he had visited, the capacity to do 6000 MW is present.

He said,

“Once there is gas supply, we want to ramp up generation to a minimum of 6,000 megawatts,”

The minister stated that the Ministry of Power and its subordinate agencies are working around the clock to rectify the situation swiftly.

He emphasized their commitment to not resting until stable electricity is attained, noting that the convened meeting aimed to tackle the problems within the power sector.

Adelabu highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s dedication to identifying and resolving the underlying issues to ensure a reliable electricity supply for consumers.