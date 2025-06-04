Africa’s largest private power business, Sahara Power Group (SPG), in partnership with Crescendough Nigeria Limited (CNL), has successfully commissioned the 180MW Afam II Power Plant in Rivers State, reinforcing the critical role of private-sector collaboration in driving sustainable energy solutions in Nigeria.

Sahara Power Group, a subsidiary of global energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group and Crescendough completed the project, which was conceived, managed, and delivered in 16 months by predominantly Nigerian expertise.

Hailed as an important addition to the national grid and the quest for promoting energy access, the plant is now fully operational and set to boost supply towards powering homes, businesses, industries, and economic growth.

Describing the project as a “key achievement emanating from the enterprising Nigerian spirit”, the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who commissioned the facility virtually, said the completion of the power plant reinforces the capacity “we have to overcome our challenges – through collaboration, tenacity and renewed hope.”

President Tinubu commended the Rivers State Government for envisioning and enabling the project in pursuit of energy sustainability in Nigeria. “I equally commend the private sector partners—Sahara Power Group, First Independent Power Limited, and Crescendough Nigeria Limited for their investments and expertise. You have transformed this great vision into reality. Nigeria salutes you,” he added.

President Tinubu further noted that the 180MW added to the national grid will ignite and drive economic development. ” Let me emphasize that under my administration, achieving stable power remains an unwavering goal. We will continue to enforce policies that protect investments and prioritize ease of doing business,” the President stated.

Kola Adesina, Group Managing Director, Sahara Power Group, said Sahara had, for almost three decades, been a foremost stakeholder in Africa’s energy and infrastructure landscape, leveraging the power of collaboration and cohesion of shared aspirations to deliver sustainable energy solutions.

Adesina said the Afam II project will catalyse productivity in Nigeria, powering job creation, industrial growth, and sustainable development. “This milestone for us is more than the 180MW of additional power; we are celebrating impact, transformed lives, and the privilege we have as an organisation to bring energy to life responsibly.”

Describing electricity as the backbone of modern economies, he added: “Nothing will give Sahara Group more pleasure than its continuing leadership of efforts geared towards uninterrupted and reliable power supply through long-term strategic investments, operational excellence, and collaboration with like-minded stakeholders.”

Adesina stated that Sahara Power is the largest power business in Nigeria, contributing over 20 per cent of the power generated in Nigeria through Egbin Power and First Independent Power Limited. “This translates to powering over 50 million homes, businesses, and industries, making a difference in spurring economic prosperity in the nation. However, this is only a fraction of our vision. Sahara has its sights on a Nigeria wholly transformed and globally competitive, enabled by the wings of sustainable power solutions,” he said.

The Administrator, Rivers State, Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, lauded the impressive completion of this plant within a record time of 16 months, describing the feat as a testament to President Tinubu’s commitment to promoting home-grown solutions

“To Sahara Group and its partners, I say a hearty congratulations. You have demonstrated that indigenous enterprise is alive, capable, and resilient. Your investment here speaks volumes of your confidence in our economy, and in Rivers State as a viable destination for large-scale, high-impact ventures,” he said.

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, said the project was a significant milestone, adding, “Sahara Energy’s investment in Afam 2 is a testament to the fruitful collaboration between public reforms and private sector and stands as a beacon of progress and innovation in our nation’s quest for energy security.”

Also speaking, Honourable Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo said his ministry would collaborate with the power ministry to address gas hurdles towards boosting power sustainability in Nigeria.

Adesina said that with ongoing expansion plans in Egbin Power, the largest private thermal plant in sub-Saharan Africa, innovative upgrades and transformation at Ikeja Electric, the largest power distribution company in Sub-Saharan Africa, tech-driven generation in First Independent Power Limited and planned investments in alternative and renewable energy solutions to support environmental sustainability, “Sahara Power is unwaveringly committed to lighting up Nigeria and Africa responsibly and sustainably.”

Adesina extended gratitude to the Presidency and Federal Ministry of Power for policy leadership, the Rivers State Government for its pioneering role in the project, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and the Afam host communities for their unwavering support towards bringing the Afam II project to fruition.