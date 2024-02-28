On Tuesday, the Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, inaugurated a ferry service linking the state’s capital, Calabar, with Limbe in the Republic of Cameroon.

At the launch event, Gov. Otu, through his Deputy, Peter Odey, committed to leveraging all accessible blue economy resources for the state’s and its residents’ advantage. He highlighted the maritime sector’s potential as a key to economic prosperity..

“The blue economy is an area we won’t take for granted. It’s not only a gateway to the Gulf of Guinea but it will improve the economy of the state,” he said.

Operated by Sea Express Transit Limited, a private company, the ferry service not only facilitates travel from Calabar to Limbe but also serves a route connecting Calabar to Oron in Akwa Ibom.

The governor committed to promoting a business-friendly environment and stated that, in partnership with Sea Express Transit Limited and facilitated by the state’s Ministry of Transportation, the state government is dedicated to ensuring a safe and efficient launch of the ferry service in Cross River State.

Mr. Thompson Eja, the Chief Executive Officer of Sea Express Transit Ltd., praised the Cross River Government for fostering private sector growth by creating a supportive and enabling business climate.

He revealed that the ferry service would commence operations with three ferries: one dedicated to the Calabar to Limbe route and the other two serving the Calabar to Oron route.

Eja also pointed out that the introduction of the ferry service would overcome existing obstacles in transporting agricultural goods, such as cocoa, from Cross River.

Additionally, he forecasted that the ferry service would generate at least 2,000 jobs within the next three to four years.