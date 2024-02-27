President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, launched an expatriate employment levy, an initiative by the Federal Ministry of Interior, at the State House Council Chambers in Abuja.

This new initiative by the Federal Government is expected to help improve revenue generation, increase employment opportunities for Nigerians working in foreign companies operating in Nigeria, close wage gaps between expatriates and Nigerian workers, among other benefits.

This disclosure is contained in a post by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on his official X (formerly) Twitter account on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Tunji-Ojo said that the project which will be operated on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, will have the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) as the implementation agency.

What the Minister of Interior is saying

Tunji-Ojo in his post said,

‘’President Bola Tinubu (GCFR), today launched the Expatriate Employment Levy at the State House Council Chambers. The project will be operated on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model between the Federal Government of Nigeria represented by the Ministry of interior as the guarantor with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), as implementing agency.

’”The new initiative is expected to generate revenue for the government; improve nationalization/indigenization; increase employment opportunities for Nigerians with foreign companies operating in the country; balance employment opportunities between Nigerians and expatriates; close wage gaps between the expatriates and the Nigerian Labour Force; and facilitate knowledge transfer to grow the economy.”

