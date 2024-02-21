The ECOWAS Commission is set to convene a pivotal regional conference in Abuja, Nigeria, on February 22nd and 23rd, aimed at establishing the Economic, Social and Cultural Council for West Africa (ECOSOCC-WA).

Announced through a recent press release on the ECOWAS Commission’s official website, the event is orchestrated by the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS), with backing from the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA).

The gathering seeks to foster a dynamic regional civil society, collaboratively building the groundwork for a comprehensive citizens’ council.

This initiative is designed to enhance a more inclusive and participatory governance framework across the region, among other objectives.

“West Africa faces several shared challenges, including poverty, inequality, political instability, environmental issues, and conflicts. A regional ECOSOCC-WA is meant to help identify and address these challenges through dialogue, advocacy, and policy recommendations.

“It can act as a catalyst for regional cooperation and collective action, leveraging the expertise and resources of civil society organizations to tackle these complex issues more effectively,” the statement read in part.

More insight

Additionally, the press release emphasizes that establishing ECOSOCC-WA will empower civil society in West Africa to have a direct impact on regional policies and projects.

This effort aims to elevate their influence and ensure the region’s populace’s concerns on critical national, regional, and global issues are addressed. The conference will gather influential civil society organizations, development specialists, and representatives from the ECOWAS Commission and Institutions.

These participants are expected to contribute to the revival of a vigorous civil society movement, fostering environments and networks within Member States and across the region that support and strengthen human security by representing the unique needs and interests of its citizens.

This initiative follows a preliminary consultative workshop on setting up ECOSOCC-WA, which took place in Lagos, Nigeria, on December 12th and 13th, 2023.