The Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) has assured that the agency will focus its enforcement drive on commercial yellow-branded buses in the state popularly known as ‘Danfo’ and ‘Korope’ buses violating provisions of the Road Traffic Law 2021.

This was made known by the VIS Chief Vehicle Inspection Officer, Akin-George Fashola, while featuring on a Channels Television new breakfast show, The Morning Brief, on Monday, February 19, 2024.

Fashola said that though the mandate of the Lagos State VIS is for all vehicle, he, however, noted that the focus of the agency is the commercial transporters.

With technology, we hardly disturb private vehicles owners on the road

Fashola said though private citizens also have bad cars on the roads, the Service has deployed enough technology to deal with errant private owners.

He said, ‘’ Our mandate is all vehicles, but this year like I had said haven had that complaint before so many times, this year our focus for our officers is the commercial transporters.

‘’So, I’m at a level where I’m comfortable with the technology the state has developed and put on the roads to take care of private citizens. You will hardly see Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Officers disturbing private citizens on roads.

“So, it’s a matter of 2024, we are facing commercial entities because there are just so many of them. It’s high time we changed our focus, our procedures, our approach to get those numbers down to a suitable level. So, I agree with you for most part like I said earlier the technology we have applied will take care of private citizens.

“Having said that, even private citizens have very bad cars but my main goals is for commercial citizens.”

One-way offenders not our primary focus

Asked whether the agency was empowered by law to arrest one-way drivers, Fashola said as a law enforcement agency, it takes assignments that are priority traffic violation offences like arresting one-way defaulters. “It is not a primary focus for us but it’s an addition,” he stated.

Fashola also said the state’s Ministry of Transportation puts up signs on exclusive one-way roads but the signposts are stolen, making ignorant drivers break the law.