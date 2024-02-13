The Nigerian equities market recorded WoW gains for the Seventh consecutive week as the All-Share index and market capitalization closed at 1.18% WoW to reach 72,389.23pts and N39.613 trillion respectively.

Consequently, the Year-to-Date return rose to 41.24%. Across sectors, performance was mixed as the NGXBNK (+7.01% WoW), NGXCNSMRGDS (+0.22% WoW) and NGXINDUSTR (+0.24%) recorded gains while the NGXOILGAS (-0.27% WoW), and NGXINS (-0.96%WoW) closed down for the week.

Trading in the top three equities namely Access Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Holdings Company Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 491.533 million shares worth N15.466 billion in 5,997 deals, contributing 26.12% and 48.90% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.