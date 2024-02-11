Herbert Wigwe, the esteemed Group Managing Director of Access Holdings, tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in California, near the Nevada border, on the night of February 9, 2024.

This somber news has sent shockwaves through the business community, marking a significant loss not only for Access Holdings but for the entire financial sector in Africa.

The tragic helicopter crash claimed the lives of Wigwe, his family members, and other passengers, leaving a void in the hearts of those who knew him personally and professionally.

His death is not only a loss to his family and Access Holdings but to the numerous lives he touched through his philanthropic efforts and visionary leadership.

Born on August 15, 1966, in Ibadan, Nigeria, Wigwe’s career was a testament to visionary leadership and relentless pursuit of excellence.

He took the helm of Access Bank as CEO in January 2014, succeeding his business partner Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, and led the bank through an ambitious phase of growth that saw it become Nigeria’s largest by total assets.

His tenure at Access Bank was characterized by strategic expansion across Africa, significantly enhancing the bank’s footprint and influence on the continent.

Herbert Wigwe’s tenure at Access Bank was marked by a series of transformative accomplishments that not only solidified the bank’s position in Nigeria but also expanded its influence across the African continent. Under his visionary leadership, one of his most notable achievements was the successful acquisition of Diamond Bank in 2019.

This strategic move significantly increased Access Bank’s customer base and assets, making it the largest bank in Nigeria by total assets. This merger was a testament to Wigwe’s strategic foresight and his ability to navigate complex financial landscapes.

Beyond the borders of Nigeria, Wigwe embarked on a quest to establish Access Bank as a leading pan-African financial institution. This ambition was realized through the acquisition of several banks across Africa, including operations in Kenya, Rwanda, Zambia, Mozambique, and South Africa, among others.

These acquisitions were part of a deliberate strategy to enhance the bank’s footprint on the continent, offering a broader range of services to a more extensive customer base and diversifying its revenue streams.

Wigwe’s ambitions did not stop at banking. Under his leadership, Access Holdings emerged as the largest financial services conglomerate in Nigeria, with interests spanning across pension funds, insurance, and fintech sectors. This diversification was in line with Wigwe’s vision of creating a holistic financial ecosystem capable of serving the multifaceted needs of its customers.

Through these strategic expansions and acquisitions, Herbert Wigwe not only propelled Access Bank to new heights but also laid a robust foundation for the future growth of Access Holdings, ensuring its position as a dominant player in the financial services industry across Africa.

Wigwe’s contributions went beyond the confines of banking. He was a passionate advocate for higher education and an ardent supporter of community development, which led him to found The HOW Foundation. Through this foundation, Wigwe worked tirelessly to provide young Nigerians with leadership, health awareness, and educational opportunities, demonstrating his commitment to empowering the next generation.

Herbert Wigwe’s legacy will continue to inspire and influence future generations, reminding us of the profound impact one individual can have on the world.

As Dr. Wigwe himself stated in a now famous post on X (formerly Twitter)

“Today and always, let us remember that life is a precious gift – a chance to breathe, feel, love, experience and connect. Let’s honor this gift by living with purpose, kindness, and gratitude, making every moment count. Let us number our days.”

May his soul rest in peace, and may his family find solace in the memories of his extraordinary life and the love he shared with so many.