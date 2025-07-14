The Federal Government has directed immediate reforms in the emergency care services at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, gave the directive during an unscheduled visit to the facility on Sunday.

Dr. Salako also revealed that the government would soon launch a nationwide emergency care training programme aimed at standardizing and improving emergency response capacities across public hospitals.

The directive for immediate reforms at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja, followed a public outcry over a viral video showing delayed medical attention to accident victims at the hospital’s emergency unit.

The video, which circulated widely on social media, sparked outrage and allegations of negligence, prompting the Federal Government to set up an investigative panel to probe the incident.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, said he received the panel’s report during an unscheduled visit to the hospital on Sunday.

On-the-spot assessment of emergency unit

During the visit, Salako inspected the emergency department, engaged with frontline medical staff, and assessed the facility’s readiness to handle emergencies, including workforce capacity, infrastructure, and operational coordination.

“You are in the eye of the storm, responsible for saving lives. Even if you’ve done one million things right, one mistake is what the public will remember,” the minister told the staff.

Dr. Salako has directed the emergency team at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja, to provide consistent and prompt care to the public.

As part of immediate corrective measures, he ordered the hospital management to increase the number of casualty officers per shift from two to at least four.

According to him, the directive is aimed at improving response time and ensuring the integration of newly recruited health assistants into clinical operations.

Infrastructure and security challenges highlighted

Salako also identified several infrastructure gaps within the emergency unit and called for urgent upgrades, despite recent improvements in electricity and water supply.

He stressed that such improvements must be ongoing and focused on patient needs.

On security, hospital officials reported that they are currently collaborating with private security firms and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to manage access to the emergency area.

The minister emphasized the need to strengthen surveillance systems, citing past cases where CCTV footage played a crucial role in investigations.

Hospital management acknowledges challenges

Responding to the minister’s inquiries, Head of the Emergency Unit, Dr. Timothy Sama’ila, acknowledged existing challenges, including limited space, high patient load, and staff shortages.

The minister’s visit, prompted by public concern, signaled a renewed commitment by the government to ensure that all Nigerians have access to timely and quality emergency care.