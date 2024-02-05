The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that the national grid has been completely restored following a partial disruption around 11:21 a.m. on Sunday.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, stated that the company promptly initiated the restoration process for the affected portion of the grid.

Mbah stated that before the incident, the total generation on the grid was 3,901.25 Mega Watts (MW) at 8 a.m., a little over three hours before the partial collapse.

She emphasized that it is crucial to note the persistence of low power generation since January, worsening daily due to the ongoing gas constraint.

According to the National Control Centre (NCC), data from the Internet of Things (IoT) indicated that just before the partial disturbance, which occurred at Sapele, Steam, and Egbin Substations, there was a loss of 29.32MW and 343.84MW at 11:20:14 hrs and 11:20:17 hrs respectively, totalling 373.16MW.

The statement read , “The Transmission Company of Nigeria, hereby states that the grid experienced a partial disturbance at about 11:21hrs with Ibom power islanded feeding Eket, Ekim, Itu and Uyo transmission substations, during the period of partial disturbance.

“This, combined with the current low power generation due to gas constraints, caused the imbalance leading to the partial system disturbance.

“Gas constraints continue to impact grid flexibility and stability. Ensuring sufficient gas supply to power generating stations is crucial for grid stability.”

TCN to investigate reasons for the recent collapse

Mbah emphasized that having adequate generation capacity enables improved grid management during unexpected generation losses like the one experienced.

She mentioned that TCN intends to investigate the reasons behind the tripping of the Sapele Steam and Egbin power-generating units.

Backstory

Nairametrics earlier reported the collapse of the national grid yesterday around 11:21 am in a statement from the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).