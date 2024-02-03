The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has admitted Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited’s Series 9 Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund of 106,350,000 Units of N100.00 each at N108.89 each under the N200 Billion Issuance Program.

According to the NGX in its weekly report seen by Nairametrics , with the additional listing, the total issued and fully paid-up shares of the company have increased from 853,694,759 to 960,044,759 ordinary shares of N100 each.

The statement reads:

“Trading Licence Holders are hereby notified that additional listing of 106,350,000 units of N100 each at N108.89 each of Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited’s Nigerian Infrastructure Debt Fund under the N200 Billion Issuance Program were on Friday, 2 February 2024 listed on the Daily Official List of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

With this listing of the additional 106,350,000 ordinary shares, the total issued and fully paid up shares of Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited has now increased from 853,694,759 to 960,044,759 ordinary shares of N100 each”.

What you should know

Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF) was listed on the main board of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Thursday, 5 October 2023. NIDF listed 853,817,592 units at N108.39 per unit.

The listing of NIDF units added a total of N92.54 billion to the market capitalization of NGX further advancing the diversification of asset classes in the Nigerian capital market.

Bolaji Balogun, Chief Investment Officer, NIDF, and Chief Executive Officer, Chapel Hill Denham, said:

“We are deeply honoured to list NIDF on NGX. Since we launched, NIDF has been primarily available to institutional investors. Given our strong governance structure and impact credentials, we are excited to make infrastructure an investible asset class available to a wider orbit of investors in Nigeria through this listing”.

Anshul Rai, Chief Executive Officer, of NIDF, added: NIDF has established a solid track record of performance and delivering strong, predictable returns to its investors.

“We are now the preferred financing partner of project sponsors and operators who seek to finance critical infrastructure sustainably. We are proud of our accomplishments and look forward to delivering increasing value to our investors and clients following our listing on NGX,” Rai said.

Phil Southwell, Chairman, of NIDF, further stated: