Best performing Nigerian stocks for the week ended June 26, 2026

Nigerian equities closed the fourth week of June 2026 on a deeply bearish note as sustained profit-taking in oil and gas, industrial goods, and insurance counters dragged the NGX All-Share Index down 1.65% week-on-week to settle at 232,049.02 points.

Nigerian equities closed the fourth week of June 2026 on a deeply bearish note as sustained profit-taking in oil and gas, industrial goods, and insurance counters dragged the NGX All-Share Index down 1.65% week-on-week to settle at 232,049.02 points.

The benchmark index shed 3,828.29 basis points from the previous week’s close of 235,877.31 points, while market capitalisation declined by approximately 1.60% to N148.91 trillion, wiping out approximately N2.42 trillion in investor wealth.

The week’s decline carried a historic sting. The NGX All-Share Index’s year-to-date return slipped to 49.12% — falling below 50% for the first time since April 2026, when the market’s extraordinary monthly rally of 20.36% first pushed the benchmark above that threshold.

Trading activity weakened considerably during the week, with total turnover declining to 2.324 billion shares valued at N134.49 billion in 249,328 deals, compared with 3.075 billion shares worth N254.61 billion traded in 287,157 deals during the previous week.

Market breadth remained firmly negative as only 22 stocks advanced during the week compared to 57 decliners, while 67 equities closed unchanged.

What the data is saying:

The Nigerian equities market continued its correction phase during the week, extending losses that have now accumulated since the benchmark touched its all-time high of 252,508 points in May 2026. The ASI has shed more than 20,400 points, equivalent to more than 8%, from that peak.

Aradel Holdings led the week’s losers with a 19.00% decline, falling N332.50 to close at N1,417.50. The stock was the dominant influence on the Oil & Gas Index’s 9.86% weekly loss — the steepest sectoral decline of the week.

Losses in BUA Cement (-10%), Dangote Cement (-10%), and Geregu Power (-10%) delivered a combined blow to the Industrial Goods Index, which shed 8.21% for the week.

The Insurance Index declined 4.39% on persistent selling in Regency Assurance, Consolidated Hallmark Holdings, and Sovereign Trust Insurance.

Despite the broad weakness, the Banking Index was the week’s sole major sectoral gainer, advancing 3.51% on renewed buying in GTCO, Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank, and UBA.

The Consumer Goods Index also advanced 2.40%, supported by strong demand in McNichols and Champion Breweries.

Financial Services dominated market activity, accounting for 1.523 billion shares valued at N47.54 billion — representing 65.53% of total weekly volume.

The ICT sector followed with N32.62 billion in value, largely supported by MTN Nigeria transactions.

Trading in Access Holdings, Fidelity Bank, and Chams Holding Company alone accounted for 485.75 million shares worth N7.66 billion.

Top 10 gainers for the week:

The week’s best-performing stocks defied the bearish trend, with McNichols and International Energy Insurance leading the gainers:

McNichols Plc — up 26.47% to N8.60

International Energy Insurance Plc — up 14.43% to N5.79

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc — up 10.69% to N127.90

First HoldCo Plc — up 10.00% to N60.50

Airtel Africa Plc — up 10.00% to N4,358.80

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc — up 9.92% to N171.20

Tripple Gee and Company Plc — up 9.82% to N3.69

Chapel Hill Denham Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund — up 4.65% to N135.00

University Press Plc — up 4.59% to N5.70

Zenith Bank Plc — up 4.50% to N114.95

McNichols emerged as the week’s standout performer, gaining 26.47% from N6.80 to N8.60, while International Energy Insurance extended its volatile run with a 14.43% advance.

GTCO’s 10.69% weekly gain was notable, reflecting the banking sector’s partial recovery even as the broader market remained under pressure.

Airtel Africa’s 10% advance to N4,358.80 underlined continued institutional interest in the telecoms counter despite the market’s overall correction.

Top 10 losers for the week:

The week’s worst-performing stocks reflected the intensity of selling across multiple sectors:

Trans-Nationwide Express Plc — down 26.79% to N3.28

Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc — down 23.31% to N3.75

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc — down 20.30% to N8.05

Aradel Holdings Plc — down 19.00% to N1,417.50

Regency Assurance Plc — down 18.56% to N0.79

Academy Press Plc — down 17.28% to N6.70

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc — down 15.97% to N6.00

DAAR Communications Plc — down 15.47% to N1.53

UPDC Plc — down 14.47% to N3.25

Royal Exchange Plc — down 14.38% to N1.31

Trans-Nationwide Express led the losers with a 26.79% weekly decline, while Aradel Holdings’ 19% loss was the most consequential in market impact terms, given the stock’s weight on both the Oil & Gas Index and overall benchmark. UPDC hit a fresh 52-week low during the week, closing at N3.25.

Corporate actions overview:

The week saw two significant share listings on the Nigerian Exchange.

First HoldCo listed an additional 1,021,334,544 ordinary shares at N44.06 per share on June 22, 2026, arising from a private placement — increasing its total issued shares from 44.45 billion to 45.48 billion units.

Ellah Lakes listed 2,252,142,858 new ordinary shares on June 23, 2026, arising from the conversion of N6.306 billion in debt to equity at N2.80 per share.

Total issued shares rose from 3.86 billion to 6.11 billion units — a 58.4% expansion in share count that substantially dilutes existing shareholders while strengthening the company’s balance sheet.

What you should know:

The NGX ASI’s year-to-date return of 49.12% marks the first time since April 2026 that the benchmark has fallen below the 50% threshold — reversing approximately two months of above-50% performance in under two weeks of sustained correction.

The ASI has now retreated more than 20,400 points from its all-time high of 252,508 points reached on May 13, 2026, with cumulative market capitalisation losses from peak levels exceeding N11 trillion.

Despite the week’s selloff, the Banking Index’s 3.51% gain confirms that selective institutional buying is emerging in fundamentally strong tier-one names, with GTCO, Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank, and UBA attracting renewed interest.

The Oil & Gas Index’s 9.86% weekly loss — its second consecutive heavy weekly decline — has significantly eroded the sector’s extraordinary year-to-date outperformance, though it remains the strongest-performing sectoral index in 2026 on a year-to-date basis.

Analysts at Cordros Securities expect buying interest to improve, supported by recent price declines and anticipation of dividend declarations.

Cowry Asset Management sees near-term caution persisting, with profit-taking likely to continue in stocks with strong year-to-date returns while bargain hunting emerges in fundamentally sound counters.

Q2 2026 corporate earnings releases, expected from late July, remain the single most important catalyst that analysts believe can restore sustained buying conviction and provide a durable floor for the ongoing correction.