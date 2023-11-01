Nigeria’s first publicly listed infrastructure debt fund, the Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF), issued by Chapel Hill Denham Investment Trust recorded a revenue of N3.81 billion in Q3 2023, marking a year-on-year increase of 26.4% from the corresponding quarter in 2022.

According to the comprehensive income statement for the period ending September 30, 2023, the fund reported a pre-tax profit of N3.35 billion in Q3 2023, representing a year-on-year growth of 27.3% from the figure recorded in Q3 2022.

For the nine months ending September 2023, the fund reported a pre-tax profit of N10.58 billion, which is a year-on-year increase of 48.0% from the corresponding period last year.

Key Highlights Q3 2023 vs Q3 2022

Total income: N3.81 billion, +26.4% YoY

Interest income on infrastructure loans: N3.44 billion, +23.7% YoY

Total expenses: N458.48 million, +20.1% YoY

Total operating profit: N3.35 billion, +27.3% YoY

Profit before tax: N3.35 billion, +27.3% YoY

Profit after tax: N3.35 billion, +27.3% YoY

Quarterly distribution per unit: N3.81, +13.4% YoY

Distribution yield: 14.97%, +157 bps

Net asset value: N92.7 billion, +1.64% YoY

Total assets: N95.41 billion, +0.85% YTD

More Insights

On October 5, 2023, NIDF listed 853,817,592 units at N108.39 per unit on the main board of the NGX, thus becoming the first infrastructure debt fund to list on the NGX.

As of the period ending 30 September 2023, NIDF holds a diversified portfolio of 27 investments.

For Q3 2023, the quarterly distribution per unit is at N3.81, representing a 13.4% year-on-year increase from Q3 2022.