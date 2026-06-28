Bharti Airtel acquires 16.3% stake in Airtel Africa from ICIL in share-for-share deal

Bharti Airtel Limited has acquired approximately 16.35% of Airtel Africa’s issued share capital from Indian Continent Investment Limited in a share-for-share transaction completed on June 22, 2026.

The deal increased Bharti group’s direct shareholding in Airtel Africa Plc to 79.22% up from 62.32%, consolidating its direct and indirect control over the Africa-focused telecoms business through an internal restructuring of its shareholding chain.

The disclosure was made in dual TR-1 Standard Form for notification of major holdings filed by Bharti Overseas Private Limited and notified to Airtel Africa on June 24, 2026, signed by Group Company Secretary Simon O’Hara and approved for release in Nigeria.

What the filing shows:

The transaction involved the transfer of about 595.2 million Airtel Africa shares, representing a 16.3% stake.

The shares were transferred from Indian Continent Investment Limited (ICIL) to Bharti Airtel Limited.

In return, ICIL registered in Mauritius, received about 146.8 million newly issued shares in Bharti Airtel registered in New Delhi, India.

Simply put, ICIL swapped its direct stake in Airtel Africa for shares in Bharti Airtel.

The transaction did not change the group’s overall economic interest in Airtel Africa.

Instead, it moved direct ownership of the Airtel Africa shares to Bharti Airtel. The deal is an internal restructuring within the Bharti Group.

The transaction increased Bharti Airtel’s effective interest in Airtel Africa from 62.32% to 79.22%.

Following the transfer, ICIL’s direct ownership position in Airtel Africa fell to zero.

Airtel Africa’s issued share capital stood at 3,640,521,609 ordinary shares as of June 23, 2026, after adjusting for treasury shares repurchased by the company.

Simply put, ICIL exchanged its direct stake in Airtel Africa for newly issued shares in Bharti Airtel, allowing the Indian telecom giant to hold the stake directly rather than through an intermediate entity.

Key disclosure details:

Shares transferred: 595,204,251 ordinary shares of USD 0.50 each

Consideration: 146,761,335 fully paid-up equity shares of Bharti Airtel Limited allotted to ICIL

Previous holding of notifying party: 16.14% of voting rights

Resulting position after transaction: 0.000000% — confirming a full disposal by ICIL of its direct Airtel Africa stake

Total issued shares basis: 3,640,521,609 ordinary shares of USD 0.50 each as at June 23, 2026

Previous voting rights: 62.316583%.

Resulting voting rights: 79.220000%.

Direct voting rights attached to acquired shares: 16.350000%.

Total number of voting rights in Airtel Africa: 2,883,895,636.

More insights:

Bharti Overseas Private Limited sits at the top of this ownership structure. It owns 100% of Bharti Global Limited. Bharti Global Limited also owns 100% of ICIL.

Before the transaction, ICIL directly held Airtel Africa’s 16.3% stake. ICIL was therefore an indirect subsidiary of Bharti Overseas.

The transfer moved the shares from ICIL to Bharti Airtel, the group’s main operating company.

As a result, the Bharti Group simplified its ownership structure.

Previously, the stake was held through an intermediate company based in Mauritius.

Bharti Airtel now holds the Airtel Africa shares directly.

Importantly, the shares were not sold to an outside investor. No cash was exchanged in the transaction.

Instead, ICIL received shares in Bharti Airtel as compensation. This means the Bharti Group’s overall economic interest in Airtel Africa remains unchanged.

The transaction is purely an internal restructuring. It does not affect the number of shares available to public investors on the NGX or London Stock Exchange.

ICIL’s ownership position now stands at zero because it transferred all its shares. However, the Bharti Group remains Airtel Africa’s majority shareholder through its various holdings.

Large multinational companies often carry out such restructuring exercises. These transactions help reduce corporate complexity and improve transparency. They can also make ownership structures easier for regulators and investors to understand.

What you should know:

Airtel Africa Plc, dual-listed telecoms company incorporated in England and Wales (Company Number: 11462215), with a primary listing in London and a secondary listing on the NGX, operates across 14 African countries, providing mobile voice, data, and mobile money services.

The company has been executing a $110 million buy-back of its own shares, up to 1% of its issued share capital, and consolidating ownership.

The company’s issued share capital stands at 3,640,521,609 ordinary shares of USD 0.50 each as at June 23, 2026, following adjustments for shares bought back by the issuer up to that date.

Bharti Airtel Limited — India’s second-largest telecoms company by subscribers — has been the controlling shareholder of Airtel Africa since the company’s 2019 IPO.

The Bharti group collectively holds a large majority stake in Airtel Africa, with the remaining shares held by institutional and retail investors across London and Lagos.

The share-for-share nature of the consideration — 595 million Airtel Africa shares exchanged for approximately 146.8 million new Bharti Airtel shares — implies an implied exchange ratio of approximately 4.05 Airtel Africa shares per one Bharti Airtel share issued.

This transaction has no impact on Airtel Africa’s operations, financial performance, or dividend policy. It is a purely structural reorganisation within the Bharti group’s corporate hierarchy and does not alter the rights of existing public shareholders.

The restructuring also has no impact on Airtel Africa’s free float on either the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) or the London Stock Exchange since the shares remain within the Bharti Group.

On the NGX, Airtel Africa shares closed at N4,358.80 per unit on Friday, June 26, 2026. The market capitalization settled at N16.4 trillion. Airtel Africa began the year with a share price of N2,270.00 and has since gained 92% on that price valuation, ranking it 29th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.