June sell-off just turned these 12 stocks into buy opportunities for the rest of 2026

With just days left in the first half of 2026, the Nigerian Exchange has delivered one of its strongest performances in recent years although June has offered a sobering reminder that markets do not move in straight lines.

With just days left in the first half of 2026, the Nigerian Exchange has delivered one of its strongest performances in recent years although June has offered a sobering reminder that markets do not move in straight lines.

The All-Share Index fell to 232,049.02 points as of June 26, 2026, shedding N982.96 billion in a single session and pushing year-to-date returns below 50% for the first time all year.

The market had hit 60.90% year-to-date in May and set an all-time high of 252,508 points but retreated more than 8% from that peak.

The Indices

The seven tracked sector indices closed June 26, 2026, in the red. Oil and Gas, the half-year strongest performer, is still up 90.31% year-to-date but down from its May peak of 123.94%.

Industrial Goods holds 79.72% year-to-date, retreating from its May peak of 115.74%. Banking stands at 40.53%, pulling back from a May high of 55.57%.

Consumer Goods has slipped from a May peak of 23.37% to just 16.33%. Insurance is the only index in negative territory, down 6.07% year-to-date after briefly touching 6.20% in May.

The Market

The market lost over N11 trillion in June, led by Dangote Cement’s N3.66 trillion, BUA Cement’s N2.70 trillion, and Aradel Holdings which, despite still being up 111.57% year-to-date, lost N2.24 trillion in June alone.

The rest was speculative positions unwinding and policy-driven selling in banking and insurance.

Despite the June correction, the NGX has created over N48 trillion in market capitalisation year-to-date, driven by two telecoms giants; MTN Nigeria and Airtel Africa; three cement companies; Dangote Cement, BUA Cement and Lafarge; two oil and gas producers; Seplat Energy and Aradel Holdings; two agriculture names; Presco and Okomu Oil; and five banks; Zenith, GTCO, StanbicIBTC, ETI and FBN Holdings.

These are the market’s most capitalized, most institutionally held companies, and they sit squarely within the five sectors analysts are most bullish on for the second half of the year.

The correction, they argue, has not weakened the H2 investment thesis. In several sectors, it has sharpened it.

Oil and Gas:

The NGX Oil and Gas Index returned 90.31% year-to-date; the strongest of any sector, despite pulling back from its May peak of 123.94%.

The sector added N6.72 trillion in market capitalization as of June 26, 2026, driven largely by Aradel Holdings and Seplat Energy.

Aradel’s five-year earnings CAGR of 92% and PEG of 0.17 confirms it remains cheap relative to its growth. Its pullback from N2,024 to N1,417.50 has pushed its RSI to 22.22; deeply oversold territory.

BlueMarina Capital Securities analyst Vincent Oshioma, who flagged the sector’s H1 correction as creating entry opportunities ahead of H2 catalysts, sees this as the cleaner buy ahead of Q2 results in July.

Seplat lost just N58.7 billion in June; less than 1% of its value. Its dividend yield of 3.27% adds income support.

Oando at P/E 1.33x remains the sector’s overlooked name, though its negative book value requires resolution and caution.

The macro caveat is real; softening oil prices and the persistent risk of domestic production shortfalls remain the two variables outside the NGX’s control that could test the H2 thesis directly.

Industrial Goods:

The sector added N14.64 trillion in market capitalization year-to-date, the highest of any sector.

WAPCO-Lafarge, up 135.99% year-to-date and trading at 90.17% of its 52-week high, is the momentum leader; losing just 0.002% in June 2026.

Dangote Cement lost N3.66 trillion in June and now trades at 81% of its 52-week high. At P/E 14.44x and EPS of N66.71, the market has handed investors a 19% discount on the exchange’s largest industrial stock. BUA Cement, down 19% in June to 73.96% of its 52-week high, offers the sharpest discount among the three.

Analysts expect planned capacity expansions by major cement players and increasing government and private sector construction spending to drive additional supply-side growth.

Banking:

Banking added N6.64 trillion in market capitalization year-to-date, with five banks; Zenith, GTCO, FBN Holdings, StanbicIBTC and ETI; leading the sector’s N23.08 trillion combined market capitalization

Despite the June correction of -9.40% MtM, the data underneath is still compelling, and some of them did quite well. ETI leads at 127.21% year-to-date with a PEG of 0.07.

Zenith Bank trades at P/E 4.54x with a dividend yield of 8.70%. GTCO carries a net interest margin of 40%, the highest in the sector, and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

StanbicIBTC delivers an ROE of 42.4%. Both analysts expect sentiment to recover once banks release Q2 2026 results in July.

Critically, elevated MPR protects net interest margins; keeping bank profitability resilient even as loan growth moderates.

Analysts believe that June correction, has nothing to do with earnings, but driven largely by the proposed CBN regulations on bank holding company structures and expect sentiment to recover once banks release Q2 2026 results in July.

Agriculture:

Agriculture is the sector where macro assumptions and market behaviour align most cleanly.

Rising inflation supports higher domestic food prices, allowing palm oil producers to expand margins while their largely local cost base remains relatively contained. Government food security policy and import substitution emphasis add structural tailwinds independent of oil price or exchange rate movements.

Presco is the anchor pick; up 58.62% year-to-date, trading at 99.33% of its 52-week high with EPS of N134, posting zero MtM movement on June 26.

Okomu Oil’s -18.97% June pullback, shedding N316 billion in market cap, creates the entry point for a stock with EPS of N66 and the same demand tailwinds.

Chief Blakey Okwudili Ijezie of Okwudili Ijezie & Co identified agriculture as one of Nigeria’s greatest long-term investment opportunities on the NGX, citing food security policy and agro-processing as the structural drivers.

ICT/Telecoms:

ICT/Telecoms added N14.60 trillion in market capitalisation year-to-date; matching Industrial Goods as the exchange’s top wealth creator.

Airtel Africa gained 19.23% month-on-month and MTNN gained 1.22%. Together they represent N33.81 trillion of the sector’s N34.05 trillion total market cap.

Given H2 macro assumptions; softening oil prices, rising inflation, elevated MPR; telecoms is the most insulated sector on the exchange.

Data demand is inelastic, and revenue is sticky regardless of macroeconomic headwinds. Airtel Africa’s dollar-denominated earnings provide a natural hedge against naira pressure, while MTNN’s dominant domestic market position and inelastic data revenue make it resilient against inflation-driven consumer spending cuts.

BlueMarina Capital Securities identified the sector as a structural growth story, with rising data consumption, fibre expansion, and tariff adjustments supporting H2 earnings.

Beyond the Five: Stocks worth watching

The five sectors tell a broad story, but data reveal individual names outside these sectors that could still reward investors in H2.

Fidson Healthcare is up 102% year-to-date with a -25.86% June pullback creating a potential entry point in domestic pharmaceuticals; a sector that benefits directly from rising inflation and import substitution.

Vitafoam at 105.43% year-to-date and P/E 15.83x links housing construction demand to consumer spending recovery.

NASCON at 104.19% and EPS growth of 192.71% is compounding quietly outside any sector narrative.

ETranzact, down 18.06% MtM despite 29.96% YTD gains, is the payments sector’s most interesting re-entry candidate.

Overall, the best H2 opportunities are not always sector stories. Sometimes they are simply the right company at the right price.