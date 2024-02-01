Festus Keyamo, the Federal Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, criticized the national flag carrier deal between the past administration of Muhammadu Buhari and Ethiopian Airlines, stating it was not good for the country.

This assertion came during an interview on Politics Today on Channels Television on Wednesday, where Keyamo addressed the now-suspended Nigeria Air, entangled in controversies.

The minister emphatically expressed that the arrangement with Ethiopian Airlines to oversee Nigeria Air was not in the country’s best interest in the long run.

“It was not a deal that was good for Nigeria in the long run.

“The whole composition and the totality of that deal was merely Ethiopian Airlines flying Nigeria flag.

“ It (Nigeria Air) was not a national carrier, it was a flag carrier,” Keyamo said.

Additionally, the Minister of Aviation disclosed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is actively investigating the criminal aspects of the Nigeria Air flag carrier deal.

More Insights

When questioned about his efforts to establish a national carrier for Nigeria, Keyamo clarified that he is indeed working towards creating a dedicated flag carrier for the country.

Notably, he underscored that no local airline operator will be deemed the national flag carrier.

“I am working on one.

“No local airline will be designated as a national flag carrier,” he said.

Continuing the discussion, the minister revealed that numerous prominent airlines from the United States, China, and various other countries have expressed their interest in becoming Nigeria’s national flag carrier.

What you should know

In 2018, Nigeria Air was introduced at an event in London to revive the collapsed Nigerian Airways, which had crumbled due to corruption and mismanagement.

In 2022, Ethiopian Airlines secured the bid to manage the operations of Nigeria Air. The agreement was structured with Ethiopian Airlines holding a 49% stake, the Federal Government 5%, SAHCO 15%, and other investors the remaining 31%.

In May 2023, just days before the end of the previous administration’s tenure, then Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, officially launched Nigeria Air.

Approximately eight months ago, Nairametrics reported that the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation labelled the Nigeria Air launch a fraud, as major stakeholders in the deal between the Federal Government and Ethiopian Airlines denied knowledge of the launch.

Subsequently, the House of Representatives passed a resolution urging the Federal Government to suspend the operations of Nigeria Air.