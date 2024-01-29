The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in a communique issued on Sunday, declared that Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali remain members of the West African bloc.

The communique was issued in response to the news on Sunday that the governments of Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali announced their immediate withdrawal from ECOWAS.

According to ECOWAS, the three countries have yet to declare their intention to withdraw from the community.

“The ECOWAS Commission is yet to receive any direct formal notification from the three states about their intention to withdraw from the Community,” the communique read.

The communique also mentioned that the Authority of the Heads of States and Government has been diligently working with the three countries to restore constitutional order.

“Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali remain important members of the Community and the Authority remains committed to finding a negotiated solution to the political impasse,” the communique stated.

Backstory

Nairametrics on Sunday reported that Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso announced their immediate withdrawal from ECOWAS due to sanctions imposed by the organization in response to military takeovers.

The leaders of the three nations consider their withdrawal a “sovereign decision” implemented promptly, expressing disappointment with ECOWAS’s departure from its founding ideals and lack of support in their fight against terrorism and insecurity.

The strained relations between the governments and ECOWAS intensified following coups in Niger (2022), Burkina Faso (2022), and Mali (2020).

The withdrawal statement emphasizes the dissatisfaction of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger after 49 years, stating ECOWAS’s failure to assist them in their fight against terrorism and insecurity.

ECOWAS suspended all three nations, imposing substantial sanctions on Niger and Mali. In reaction, these countries have bolstered their positions, forming a united front known as the “Alliance of Sahel States” in recent months.