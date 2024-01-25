The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, under the jurisdiction of Justice Abubakar Hussaini Musa, reversed a previous order demanding the arrest of Ola Olukoyede, the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Details of the court order were revealed in a statement by the EFCC on Wednesday evening via their X page. The original order was issued based on allegations of Olukoyede’s failure to comply with the court’s ruling, instructing EFCC operatives to vacate a property located at Number 6, Aso Drive, Abuja.

The court, upon consideration of arguments presented by EFCC Counsel Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, recognized Olukoyede’s stature as “ an officer of the law and respecter of the rule of law, with fervent commitment towards moving the EFCC towards enhanced professionalism and accountable conducts, could not have willfully ignored or disobeyed the order of the court.

Oyedepo further told the court, “I am here to assure my Lord that Mr. Ola Olukoyede who is now the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, whose appointment was confirmed by the Senate of Federal Republic of Nigeria on the 18 October 2023 and being a legal practitioner of many years at the bar may not knowingly disobey the order of the court” .

Oyedepo prayed the court to vacate the contempt proceedings against the EFCC’s boss, assuring that all the issues involved between the parties in the suit would be resolved.

Defence counsel, Adeyemi Pitan, did not object to the submissions of Oyedepo. Responding, Justice Musa stated, “I knew that the EFCC Chairman was not aware of this, that is why I want the Chairman to come”.

Subsequently, the judge decided to lift the contempt proceedings against Olukoyede. The matter was adjourned until February 7, 2024, for the hearing of the substantive suit.

The hearing on February 7 will delve into the substantive aspects of the case, providing a platform for further legal resolution.

What you should know

On Tuesday, Justice Abubakar Musa directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to arrest Mr. Olukoyede, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and Mr. Aliyu Yusuf, the Head of the Proceeds of Crime Unit, for the purpose of imprisoning them due to alleged disobedience of the Court’s Order.

The judge issued this order following a hearing of the notice to show cause why committal proceedings should not be initiated against the two anti-graft officials.

The motion, initiated by Chief Ikechi Emenike, aimed to commit the EFCC’s boss and the Head of Proceeds of Crime Unit to court for failing to comply with the court’s directive to vacate Emenike’s private residence at Number 6, Aso Drive, Abuja.

Despite a court order issued on December 6, 2023, instructing the anti-graft operatives to vacate Emenike’s house, the respondents reportedly defied the order and forcibly entered the applicant’s living room.

Justice Musa, upon considering a 16-paragraph affidavit and a Written Address supporting the application by High Chief Ikechi Emenike, and hearing arguments from Adeyemi Pitan, Counsel for the Claimant/Applicant, and Hadiza Afegbua, Counsel for the Defendant/Respondent, issued two orders.

Firstly, an order directing the IGP to arrest Ola Olukoyede and Aliyu Yusuf for the purpose of committing them to prison for alleged disobedience of the court’s orders.

Secondly, an order directing Olukoyede and Yusuf to appear before the court on a specified date to show cause why an Order for their committal to prison should not be made.