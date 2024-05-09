The Nigerian Senate has approved the imposition of the death penalty on individuals found guilty of drug trafficking within the nation’s borders.

The decision, made on Thursday, May 9, marks a significant shift from the existing punishment outlined in the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act, which imposes a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The Senate’s resolution to amend the NDLEA Act stems from a thorough consideration of a report presented by the Committees on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, and Drugs and Narcotics. Senator Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno North), Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights & Legal Matters, delivered the report during the plenary session.

The amended NDLEA Act

The proposed amendment, known as the NDLEA Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024, encompasses a range of objectives, including updating the roster of prohibited substances, enhancing the operational efficiency of the NDLEA, revising penalties, and facilitating the establishment of state-of-the-art laboratories for drug analysis.

One amendment highlighted in the bill is the modification of Section 11 of the existing act, which pertains to the punishment of drug-related offenses.

While the previous legislation prescribed life imprisonment for offenses involving drugs such as cocaine, LSD, and heroin, the amended version introduces a much stricter penalty – death.

During the deliberations, Senator Ali Ndume proposed the amendment to escalate the penalty from life imprisonment to death, a move that garnered support among his colleagues.

Despite objections raised by Senator Adams Oshiomhole regarding the gravity of such a decision, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, presiding over the session, upheld the amendment following a voice vote.

The ruling stood, as the opportunity to challenge it through a division was not seized immediately after the announcement.

Following the debate and consideration, the bill passed its third reading and received unanimous approval from the Senate, signaling a resolute stance against drug trafficking and related crimes within the country.

What you should know

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is a governmental body in Nigeria tasked with combating the illicit drug trade, trafficking, and abuse within the country.

Established in 1989 under Decree Number 48, which later became an Act of Parliament, the NDLEA operates under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Its primary mandate is to enforce laws against the production, trafficking, and consumption of illicit substances, as well as to rehabilitate drug users and traffickers.

Over the years, the NDLEA has played a role in addressing Nigeria’s drug-related challenges, working to dismantle drug trafficking networks, intercept illicit substances, and prosecute offenders.

The agency operates through various divisions, including intelligence, investigation, prosecution, and drug demand reduction, employing a multidisciplinary approach to tackle the complex issue of drug abuse and trafficking.

The NDLEA Act serves as the legal framework guiding the agency’s operations and outlining the penalties for drug-related offenses. It provides the necessary authority and tools for law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking effectively, including provisions for the apprehension, prosecution, and punishment of offenders.