The Nigerian Senate has approved the imposition of the death penalty on individuals found guilty of drug trafficking within the nation’s borders.
The decision, made on Thursday, May 9, marks a significant shift from the existing punishment outlined in the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act, which imposes a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
The Senate’s resolution to amend the NDLEA Act stems from a thorough consideration of a report presented by the Committees on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, and Drugs and Narcotics. Senator Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno North), Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights & Legal Matters, delivered the report during the plenary session.
The amended NDLEA Act
The proposed amendment, known as the NDLEA Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024, encompasses a range of objectives, including updating the roster of prohibited substances, enhancing the operational efficiency of the NDLEA, revising penalties, and facilitating the establishment of state-of-the-art laboratories for drug analysis.
- One amendment highlighted in the bill is the modification of Section 11 of the existing act, which pertains to the punishment of drug-related offenses.
- While the previous legislation prescribed life imprisonment for offenses involving drugs such as cocaine, LSD, and heroin, the amended version introduces a much stricter penalty – death.
During the deliberations, Senator Ali Ndume proposed the amendment to escalate the penalty from life imprisonment to death, a move that garnered support among his colleagues.
Despite objections raised by Senator Adams Oshiomhole regarding the gravity of such a decision, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, presiding over the session, upheld the amendment following a voice vote.
The ruling stood, as the opportunity to challenge it through a division was not seized immediately after the announcement.
Following the debate and consideration, the bill passed its third reading and received unanimous approval from the Senate, signaling a resolute stance against drug trafficking and related crimes within the country.
What you should know
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is a governmental body in Nigeria tasked with combating the illicit drug trade, trafficking, and abuse within the country.
- Established in 1989 under Decree Number 48, which later became an Act of Parliament, the NDLEA operates under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Justice.
- Its primary mandate is to enforce laws against the production, trafficking, and consumption of illicit substances, as well as to rehabilitate drug users and traffickers.
- Over the years, the NDLEA has played a role in addressing Nigeria’s drug-related challenges, working to dismantle drug trafficking networks, intercept illicit substances, and prosecute offenders.
- The agency operates through various divisions, including intelligence, investigation, prosecution, and drug demand reduction, employing a multidisciplinary approach to tackle the complex issue of drug abuse and trafficking.
- The NDLEA Act serves as the legal framework guiding the agency’s operations and outlining the penalties for drug-related offenses. It provides the necessary authority and tools for law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking effectively, including provisions for the apprehension, prosecution, and punishment of offenders.
